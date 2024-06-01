Blue Jays place reliever Romano on 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

Romano’s placement on the injured list is retroactive to May 30.

Romano last pitched in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, where he allowed one hit and one run to record the save.

The right-hander has a 1-2 record this season with eight saves and a 6.59 earned-run average.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled pitcher Brendon Little from triple-A Buffalo. He will be active for Saturday’s game against the Pirates.

The move comes just a day after the Blue Jays placed starting pitcher Alek Manoah on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain. Manoah previously had a stint on the injured list after missing the start of the season because of shoulder inflammation.