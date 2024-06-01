Blue Jays place reliever Romano on 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano throws during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Friday, March 1, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted June 1, 2024 1:05 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

Romano’s placement on the injured list is retroactive to May 30.

Romano last pitched in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox, where he allowed one hit and one run to record the save.

The right-hander has a 1-2 record this season with eight saves and a 6.59 earned-run average.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays recalled pitcher Brendon Little from triple-A Buffalo. He will be active for Saturday’s game against the Pirates.

The move comes just a day after the Blue Jays placed starting pitcher Alek Manoah on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain. Manoah previously had a stint on the injured list after missing the start of the season because of shoulder inflammation. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

19m ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

2h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

4h ago

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary
Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Live Nation is investigating a data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary, which dominates ticketing for live events in the United States. Live Nation, based in Beverly Hills, California,...

2h ago

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

19m ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

2h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

4h ago

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary
Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Live Nation is investigating a data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary, which dominates ticketing for live events in the United States. Live Nation, based in Beverly Hills, California,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall

The city of Toronto officially kicked off Pride month with its annual Progress Pride flag raising ceremony. As Jazan Grewal reports, Mayor Olivia Chow and members of Pride Toronto were in attendance at City Hall to honour the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

15h ago

2:20
Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Dennis station in west-end Toronto
Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Dennis station in west-end Toronto

CityNews recently toured Mount Dennis station. Along with several TTC bus routes, GO Transit and UP Express trains will eventually stop at the station. It will also be the initial western terminus of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT when it opens.

17h ago

2:41
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week

While temperatures will be in the mid-20's, rain is in the upcoming forecast in the GTA and surrounding areas.

18h ago

2:44
Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 Years
Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 Years

For half a century, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre has been a cultural hub of arts and music, bringing people together on the waterfront to celebrate the diversity of the city. Dilshad Burman with how they're marking their 50th anniversary.

19h ago

2:33
West-end Toronto neighbourhoods to see transit surge in coming years
West-end Toronto neighbourhoods to see transit surge in coming years

As 'Your Community' visits the neighbourhood of Keelesdale-Eglinton West, Nick Westoll looks at how this area and others nearby are set to see a surge of new transit services in the coming years.

20h ago

More Videos