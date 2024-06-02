Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Surveillance video shows a man confronting a woman on Goderich Drive in Brampton
Surveillance video shows a man confronting a woman on Goderich Drive in Brampton on Sunday, June 2, 2024. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 2, 2024 12:00 pm.

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton.

Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Surveillance video from the scene shows a woman walking along the street when a man emerges from a dark-coloured vehicle and attempts to confront her. The woman then turns down between two other vehicles and appears to point at the man as the two are engaged in a conversation.

A second video from across the street shows a struggle between the two as the man eventually forces the woman into the car, which leaves the scene before police arrive.

The woman is described as Black with a medium build and braids in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a camouflage or black and white tracksuit.

The man is described as Black with a slim build and twists or braids. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a white graphic on it and blue jeans.

The pair were last seen travelling in a dark-coloured sedan.

“Police are concerned for the well-being of the female,” they said in a release, adding that anyone with information about the woman or the man is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

2h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

5h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

5h ago

Hamilton police seek suspects in early morning triple shooting
Hamilton police seek suspects in early morning triple shooting

Police are searching for suspects after three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Hamilton. Hamilton police were called to the corner of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just...

2h ago

