Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton.

Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Surveillance video from the scene shows a woman walking along the street when a man emerges from a dark-coloured vehicle and attempts to confront her. The woman then turns down between two other vehicles and appears to point at the man as the two are engaged in a conversation.

A second video from across the street shows a struggle between the two as the man eventually forces the woman into the car, which leaves the scene before police arrive.

The woman is described as Black with a medium build and braids in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a camouflage or black and white tracksuit.

The man is described as Black with a slim build and twists or braids. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a white graphic on it and blue jeans.

The pair were last seen travelling in a dark-coloured sedan.

“Police are concerned for the well-being of the female,” they said in a release, adding that anyone with information about the woman or the man is asked to contact police.