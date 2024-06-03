Could B.C. get a Conservative government?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, it’s been decades since the Conservative Party played any real role in British Columbia’s legislature. But that might be changing. With a little over four months until the next provincial election, the B.C. Conservatives are neck and neck with the NDP to form the next government, at least according to polls?

Andrew MacLeod is the Legislative Bureau Chief at The Tyee. “Conservatives were nowhere. They’ve tended to poll traditionally like sort of 2-3 per cent,” said MacLeod. “Maybe six months to a year ago, they were starting to pull evenly with B.C. United,” MacLeod said.

Is it a mirage? A sign of a serious shift in the electorate? Or an indication of pure frustration and anger with the current government?