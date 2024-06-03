Canadian Music Week sells to former record exec and Bell Media head Randy Lennox

Randy Lennox's Loft Entertainment and live entertainment developer Oak View Group have acquired the long-running Toronto music industry conference Canadian Music Week. Lennox poses for a photograph in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2024 11:41 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canadian Music Week is getting new owners led by former Bell Media head and record label executive Randy Lennox.

The long-running Toronto music industry festival says Lennox’s Loft Entertainment is partnering with live entertainment developer Oak View Group to acquire the event.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal was announced Monday by CMW president Neill Dixon as he kicked off the first day of this year’s conference. Dixon says he plans to retire after more than 40 years with the annual gathering of music industry players.

Lennox served as president and CEO of Universal Music Canada from 1998 to 2015 and is credited with helping shape the careers of Shawn Mendes, the Weeknd and Justin Bieber. He also shaped early programming on Bell’s Crave streaming platform.

Oak View Group is a Denver-based company that oversees venue development and management for the live entertainment industry. Among its Canadian projects is a renovation of Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre arena. The company also owns Pollstar, a trade publication for the concert industry.

CMW is a four-day Toronto music and media event where the country’s emerging musicians and industry players gather for conferences, awards shows and live performances.

Lennox said from the event Monday that he intends to reshape CMW with expanded programming, enhanced venues, and “unique engagement opportunities for artists and fans.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

