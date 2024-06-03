Jonas Brothers to perform at CFL’s 111th Grey Cup halftime show

Jonas Brothers
(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas rehearsing for their live performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Getty Images Archive.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 3, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 11:57 am.

The JoBros are coming back to Canada.

The three brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin, will perform at the 111th Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver, B.C., on November 17, 2024, the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced.

“After bringing The Tour to Vancouver last November, we were so excited for the opportunity to return and perform at the Grey Cup this November,” the Jonas Brothers wrote in a news release.

The American rock band Green Day performed at the 110th Grey Cup halftime show last year at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont. The Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, 28–24.

After a hiatus, the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 and released new music, including the album “Happiness Begins” and “The Album” in 2023.

“Happiness Begins” marked their first studio album in a decade and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The lead single, “Sucker,” became their first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The three brothers are currently on their latest world tour, which kicked off on August 12, 2023, and will conclude on October 16, 2024.

