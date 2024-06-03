Pride flag raised on Parliament Hill to mark Pride month

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament and Senators gathered in front of Centre Block this morning to raise the Pride flag on Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke at the event, condemning what he called “rising hate” against LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender youth.

He says when he first marched in Pride parades in 2016, people questioned if it was relevant for the prime minister to take part.

But this year, Trudeau says, it’s important to acknowledge that Pride is both a celebration and a protest.

Sen. René Cormier, co-chair of the Canadian Pride Caucus, noted that many countries around the world still criminalize homosexuality.

Cormier says it’s time for Canada to name an envoy to advance LGBTQ+ rights around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press