As many as six vehicles were involved in a collision on a section of the southbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP) Tuesday morning, likely due to black ice caused by unusually frigid April temperatures.

Toronto police received reports of a six-vehicle crash on the southbound DVP at Eastern Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews that the vehicles likely spun out on the road due to black ice that formed in the area. First responders are on scene, and no injuries have been reported.

Southbound DVP is closed at the Bayview and Bloor on ramps. Vehicles were diverted to Richmond Street, and motorists were advised to seek alternate routes. Southbound DVP is also shut down at Don Mills Road.

Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

A police spokesperson tells 680 NewsRadio that the extended southbound DVP closure is because they are waiting for crash trucks to arrive to protect emergency crews. Salters are also expected to come to help with the slippery road conditions.

Separate collisions reported in Toronto as Environment Canada issues winter weather travel advisory

Police responded to a separate multi-vehicle crash on the Gardiner Expressway East at York Street at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Three cars were involved in that collision, and no injuries were reported. Delays in the area are expected.

Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Pottery Road and Bayview Avenue area of East York. No injuries were reported, and there were road closures in the area at Bayview Avenue between Moore Avenue and Rosedale Valley Road.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory as Toronto could see a few centimetres of snow and one of its coldest April days on record Tuesday. Morning temperatures were forecasted at -6 C, with a -15 wind chill.