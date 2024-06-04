A tranquilized black bear takes a dive from a tree, falls into a waiting tarp

Pennsylvania's wildlife agency, firefighters and police use a large blue tarp to capture a wayward black bear as it falls from a tree Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Camp Hill, Pa. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 4, 2024 7:25 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2024 7:26 pm.

CAMP HILL, Pa. (AP) — A young black bear took a dive from a tree Tuesday, landing in a giant tarp held aloft by a group of wildlife, public safety and rescue officials who tranquilized it after it roamed into a suburban Pennsylvania neighborhood.

The bruin showed up around lunchtime in a residential area of Camp Hill, outside the capital of Harrisburg. Students and staff of a nearby high school were notified to stay indoors, and a stretch of road was closed, Pennlive.com reported.

Fire and rescue officials used a ladder truck to get close to and tranquilize the bear. The sedated animal fell about 20 feet (6 meters) into a large blue tarp held up by several wildlife officials, police and firefighters. The animal was tranquilized again, then moved to a bear trap that had been placed on a trailer, the news outlet reported.

The bear did not seem to be fully grown, and game officials said they would likely take it to state land elsewhere in central Pennsylvania, according to the report. The Associated Press left a message with the Game Commission seeking details.

