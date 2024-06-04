A 32-year-old man from Oshawa is facing child pornography and child luring charges after police determined the accused was communicating with underage girls overseas.

An investigation was launched by Durham Regional Police in March, revealing that the male suspect sent sexually explicit materials and requested sexually explicit photos and videos in return.

The accused was in contact with minors overseas through the application “KIK” with the account name “themachine2112” and vanity name “Vince Georgio.”

It’s alleged the accused also made arrangements to meet with what he believed to be an underage female at a park to engage in sexual acts.

On May 31, authorities attended a residence in the King Street West and Thornton Road South area in Oshawa to arrest the suspect and execute a search warrant. A man was taken into custody without incident, and police seized numerous electronic devices.

On Tuesday, police identified the accused as 32-year-old Corey Zych of Oshawa.

He faces several charges, including luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunications, and two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age.

He was held for a bail hearing. Police are concerned there may be additional victims.