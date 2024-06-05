Little transparency for Saskatchewan’s industrial carbon levy program: auditor

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s auditor says the province’s carbon levy program for industrial emitters lacks public transparency.

A report says the government has yet to fund any technologies to reduce emissions from dollars collected by heavy emitters.

It also says nearly half the emitters have exceeded their limits, but the Environment ministry does not report those results.

The auditor says the ministry has not publicly reported on the program’s performance, which makes it difficult to know if it’s creating desired environmental and economic benefits.

Saskatchewan’s program requires emitters to pay a carbon levy to the province if they go above emissions thresholds.

The government collected $121 million last year in levies and spent $4.4 million that year on initiatives related to climate change.

