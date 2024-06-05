‘Absolutely brutal’: Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

COVID-19 wastewater surveillance
Scientific analysis of wastewater sample in laboratory, investigation of possible contamination by Sars-Cov-2 in humans, conceptual image. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2024 5:35 am.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 5:50 am.

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month.

It’s expected to be officially terminated on July 31.

Federal wastewater testing is expected to expand into the province in its place, but the move isn’t sitting well with Ontario doctors and researchers, many of them taking to social media, including Peterborough’s chief medical officer of health, who says he’s disappointed by the move to end the funding for the program.

“This has been critical information not only for COVID-19 but other infectious disease threats (Influenza, RSV, MPox, Polio & now H5N1) in Ontario,” wrote Dr. Thomas Piggott on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The science [and] infrastructure is critical on an ongoing basis, including for communication to the community on COVID-19 risk (e.g. our COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Disease Index,) but also we have learned this is needed for detecting emerging risks.

“The program costs are a small fraction of what individual-level testing for infectious disease are ($$$), and we’ve learned are a really efficient and helpful way to monitor community transmission of COVID-19 and other pathogens,” Dr. Piggott added.

The wastewater surveillance system, the largest of its kind in the country, helped track not only COVID-19 levels but also other infectious disease threats, including RSV, flu, and m-pox.

The COVID-19 wastewater surveillance in Ontario report was based on the original work of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, which dissolved in September 2022.

“This is absolutely brutal,” wrote Eric Kennedy, Associate Professor of Emergency Management at York University. “Wastewater surveillance is critical for understanding the prevalence of different viruses, especially with how unreliable other forms of testing are for understanding population-level prevalence.”

Wastewater surveillance insights can often inform public health interventions and policy decisions. If an increase in a virus is detected in wastewater samples from one specific area, public health authorities can implement targeted testing.

Wastewater surveillance isn’t limited to infectious diseases; it can also monitor drug use trends, identify pollutants, assess the effectiveness of public health interventions, and track the spread of antimicrobial resistance.

