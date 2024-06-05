Maple Leafs hire Lambert as associate coach, part ways with Chynoweth

Lane Lambert
Lane Lambert as head coach of the New York Islanders. The 59-year-old was hired as associate coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Photo: NHL.COM.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2024 12:43 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 1:02 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Lane Lambert has joined Craig Berube’s staff as an associate coach.

Lambert, 59, has extensive experience as an NHL assistant, working alongside long-time head coach and current executive Barry Trotz in Nashville, Washington, and, most recently, as an associate coach in New York with the Islanders.

Lambert guided the Islanders to a 42-31-9 record as head coach in 2022-23, losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs. He was fired midway through this season with a 19-15-11 record and replaced by Patrick Roy.

Related:

Prior to coaching in the NHL, Lambert was the head coach of the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, who made four straight playoff appearances and twice advanced to the second round.

The 59-year-old played in 283 career NHL games, split between the Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, and Quebec Nordiques.

The Maple Leafs also announced that Dean Chynoweth will not return next season. Chynoweth has been an assistant in Toronto since 2021-22 under former head coach Sheldon Keefe, who was introduced as the new bench boss of the New Jersey Devils.

It was recently announced that former assistant Manny Malhotra had departed the Maple Leafs and was named head coach of the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. Mike Van Ryn and Guy Boucher are other assistant coaches still with the Maple Leafs.

