Toronto’s shipping container market STACKT is sticking around after 10-year lease extension

Stackt Market
Stackt Market on Bathurst and Front Streets in Toronto. CITYNEWS/ Dan Berry

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 5, 2024 12:16 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 12:33 pm.

With its future in Toronto unclear back in 2022, STACKT founder and president Matt Rubinoff touted the shipping container market’s mobility.

“The idea of this project is it’s modular,” he said. “So we have the ability, because these are shipping containers, to pick it up and move it.”

That won’t be necessary in Toronto. At least for the next decade.

STACKT announced on Wednesday that the City of Toronto has signed a 10-year lease extension for its flagship location at 28 Bathurst Street. It also announced plans to expand in Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the City of Toronto,” Rubinoff said in a release Wednesday.

“In Toronto, the STACKT market began as a unique concept and has evolved into an impactful ecosystem where people and businesses can connect and grow. We have created a community here in Toronto, and this expansion proves our ongoing commitment to fostering opportunities for creativity and growth. We are excited to bring this energy across Canada.”

Related:

On its website, STACKT touts its Bathurst Street market as the largest of its kind in North America and describes it as “an ever-evolving cultural marketplace featuring a mix of shops, a microbrewery, top chefs, killer city views and lots of ongoing community programming.”

The award-winning site comprised solely of shipping containers opened in April 2019, and according to STACKT, it has since hosted over 3,000 businesses, created over 10,000 jobs and attracted over five million visitors.

Stackt market is hosting the 'Holiday Hills' festival until Dec. 31, 2022.
File photo of the Toronto STACKT market. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik celebrated the partnership.

“STACKT market brings together business, the arts and community in a way that enhances the vibrancy of our downtown,” Malik said in a release.

“By providing a platform for local businesses and artisans, welcoming neighbours and visitors alike, STACKT market enriches our neighbourhood and serves as a model for sustainable and community-oriented development that is now being expanded across Canada.”

According to a 2017 city staff report, the Bathurst site was slated to become a park. It’s not clear if those plans will remain in place when STACKT’s new, extended lease expires.

CityNews has reached out to the City of Toronto and is awaiting a response.

With files from Dilshad Burman

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

1h ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

1h ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

1h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

2h ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

1h ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

1h ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

1h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:22
Possible strike could impact border crossings
Possible strike could impact border crossings

The union representing more than 9000 CBSA members says it could strike on June 6th. Brandon Rowe finds out what this could mean for travellers.

18h ago

1:59
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts
Zach Edey headlines Raptors pre-draft workouts

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from NBA hopeful Zach Edey and fellow Canadians Tyrese Samuel and Emanuel Miller about their pre-draft workouts with the Toronto Raptors.

18h ago

3:13
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues
Families reeling as mass shooting investigation continues

Fear is growing in Rexdale after a weekend of gun violence that left one man dead and 6 others wounded in three separate shootings. Shauna Hunt spoke to the daughter of the man who was killed who says her father's death is senseless. 

18h ago

4:40
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school
'I am broken, my boy is gone': mother of boy found unresponsive at school

The Ontario NDP and advocates are calling for action to protect vulnerable children, after the death of 16-year-old Landyn Ferris. As Tina Yazdani reports, an emotional statement was read on his mother's behalf.

18h ago

2:39
MP’s “wittingly” assisted foreign powers
MP’s “wittingly” assisted foreign powers

A national security committee report, says some MPs "wittingly assisted" foreign powers soon after election. The report can't name those MPs - the Bloc Québécois says even if the law can't, the parties should expel any MPs who did so.

18h ago

More Videos