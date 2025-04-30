Cherry blossom peak bloom in Toronto expected later this week

The City of Toronto says it expects cherry blossom trees in High Park will reach their peak bloom later this week.

Starting Monday, there will be no vehicle access to Toronto’s largest public park for the duration of the peak bloom, which typically lasts between four to 10 days, depending on weather conditions.

The High Park Nature Centre is encouraging visitors to keep checking its website for the latest updates.

Every year, thousands of locals and visitors descend on the park during peak cherry bloom season and visitors are asked to avoid climbing the cherry blossom trees or removing blossoms or branches when trying to get that “perfect” photo.

The City says cherry blossom trees can also be found in several locations across Toronto, including several City parks, the Exhibition Place grounds and some University of Toronto and York University campuses.

The City says some of the first cherry blossom, or Sakura, trees were planted in Toronto in 1959, when the then-Japanese ambassador to Canada presented 2,000 trees to Toronto residents on behalf of Tokyo in appreciation of Toronto accepting relocated Japanese-Canadians following the Second World War.