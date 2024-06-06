Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy

COURSEULLES-SUR-MER — The sun is shining on the beaches of Normandy as a Canadian ceremony gets underway to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Gabriel Attal and Prince William are among dignitaries visiting Juno Beach, where flags bearing the maple leaf are fluttering in the breeze.

The crowd of thousands also includes 13 Canadian veterans, the oldest of whom is 104 years old.

They are gathered to remember what’s known as the beginning of the end of the Second World War.

Around 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches on June 6, 1944.

In all, 4,414 Allied troops were killed that day, including 381 Canadians.