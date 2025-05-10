15-month-old boy allegedly struck by OPP officer in a vehicle, SIU investigating

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a child was allegedly struck by a vehicle that was being operated by an OPP officer in Oxford Station, a rural area south of Ottawa.

Investigators say the officer was driving a personal vehicle in the driveway of a residence when they struck a 15-month-old boy.

The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate and assigned five investigators to the case, including a forensic specialist. A collision reconstructionist has also been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact the SIU.