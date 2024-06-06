Russian warships will arrive in Havana next week, say Cuban officials citing ‘friendly relations’

FILE - Russian Navy Admiral Gorshkov frigate arrives at the port of Havana, Cuba, June 24, 2019. Cuban officials announced on June 6, 2024, that four Russian warships, including the Gorshkov, will arrive in Havana starting June 12. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2024 3:45 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 4:43 pm.

HAVANA (AP) — Four Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, will arrive in Havana next week, Cuban officials said Thursday, citing “historically friendly relations” between both nations and as tensions escalate over Western military support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Cuba’s foreign ministry said in a news release that the ships will be in Havana between June 12 and June 17, noting that none of them will carry any nuclear weapons and assuring their presence “does not represent a threat to the region.”

The announcement came a day after U.S. officials said that Washington had been tracking Russian warships and aircraft that were expected to arrive in the Caribbean for a military exercise. They said the exercise would be part of a broader Russian response to the U.S. support for Ukraine.

The officials said that the Russian military presence was notable but not concerning. However, it’s taking place as Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Moscow could take “asymmetrical steps” elsewhere in the world in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons to strike inside Russia to protect Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Cuba’s Foreign Ministry said that the four Russian ships are the frigate “Gorshkov,” the nuclear-powered submarine “Kazan,” the fleet oil tanker “Pashin” and the salvage tug “Nikolai Chiker.”

During the fleet’s arrival at the port of Havana, 21 salvos will be fired from one of the ships as a salute to the nation, which will be reciprocated by an artillery battery of Cuba’s Revolutionary Armed Forces, the foreign ministry said.

New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.
New Ford cabinet to be sworn in at 5 p.m.

A "renewed cabinet" for the provincial government is expected to be sworn in at 5 p.m., a spokesperson for Premier Doug Ford said. Rumours of an imminent cabinet shuffle came to light earlier in the...

7m ago

Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request
Toronto police remove York University encampment at school's request

York University says Toronto police officers removed an encampment set up on school grounds at the request of university officials. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian encampment was erected on York's Keele...

4h ago

Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured
Teen arrested in Hamilton shooting that left one injured

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Hamilton. Police say they were called to the West Mountain area around 7:30 a.m....

1h ago

Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway
Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions. According to data from...

1h ago

