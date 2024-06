A look at NHL final rival cities Edmonton and Sunrise, Fla.

The Edmonton Oilers are set to face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final beginning Saturday.

The Panthers host the first two games in the best-of-seven series in Sunrise, Fla.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how the two hockey cities compare:

Population

Sunrise: 92,000

Edmonton: 1.1 million

_

Size

Sunrise: 41 square kilometres

Edmonton: 784 square kilometres

_

Average June temperature

Sunrise: 31 C

Edmonton: 19 C

_

Stanley Cups

Sunrise: 0

Edmonton: 5

_

Location

Sunrise: 2,900 kilometres from equator

Edmonton: 1,448 kilometres from Arctic Circle

_

Average house price

Sunrise: C$412,00

Edmonton: C$388,500

_

Climate

Sunrise: tropical monsoon

Edmonton: humid continental

_

Nearby natural wonders

Sunrise: Florida Everglades

Edmonton: Rocky Mountains

_

Time zones

Sunrise: eastern daylight time

Edmonton: mountain daylight time

_

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press