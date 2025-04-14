Pedestrian struck in Etobicoke 2-vehicle collision

A two-vehicle collision has led to a male pedestrian being struck in Etobicoke Monday evening.

Toronto police were called to Kipling and Horner avenues just before 5:30 p.m.

It’s unknown what led to the collision in the intersection but it resulted in a pedestrian, a man in his 30’s, being struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian is being taken to a trauma centre by emergency run with serious, life-threatening injuries. A driver of one of the vehicles was also taken to hospital.

The westbound lanes of Horner are blocked as police investigate.