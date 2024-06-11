Alabama seeks more nitrogen executions, despite concern over the method

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2024 9:27 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 9:42 pm.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to carry out another nitrogen gas execution, months after the state became the first to put a person to death with the previously untested method.

The attorney general’s office on Monday asked the Alabama Supreme Court to authorize an execution date for Carey Dale Grayson, who was convicted in the 1994 killing of Vickie Deblieux in Jefferson County.

If approved, it would be the third scheduled execution using nitrogen gas. The state in January put Kenneth Smith to death in the nation’s first nitrogen gas execution. Alabama has set a Sept. 26 execution using nitrogen gas for Alan Eugene Miller.

Lethal injection remains the state’s primary execution method, but inmates can request to be put to death by nitrogen gas or the electric chair. After using nitrogen gas to execute Smith in January, the state is beginning to seek execution dates for the dozens of inmates who requested nitrogen as their preferred execution method.

The request comes despite ongoing disagreement and litigation over what happened at the first execution using nitrogen.

Smith convulsed in seizure-like spasms for more than two minutes as he was strapped to the gurney in the execution chamber. That was followed by several minutes of gasping breathing.

Advocates expressed alarm at how the execution played out, saying it was the antithesis of the state’s promise of a quick and painless death. Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall characterized the execution as “textbook” and offered to help other states develop the new method.

Alabama, in its request to the state Supreme Court, noted that Grayson in 2018 selected nitrogen as his preferred execution method. They wrote that Grayson’s death sentence can be carried out by the “method of execution that he voluntarily elected” and that it is time to proceed.

A lawyer for Grayson said there needs to be more scrutiny of the method before it is used again.

“It is disappointing that the State wants to schedule a third nitrogen hypoxia execution before the question of whether the first one tortured Kenneth Smith has been resolved,” John Palombi, an attorney with the Federal Defenders Program wrote in an email.

While Grayson may have selected nitrogen hypoxia over five years ago, Palombi said “he did not know what the procedure would be when he was forced to make this choice.”

“Now that he knows how Alabama will implement this method of execution, he has concerns that may only be resolved through a full trial on the question of whether this method, as Alabama chooses to implement it, is constitutional,” he added.

Grayson was one of four people charged with torturing and killing Deblieux on Feb. 21, 1994

Prosecutors said that Deblieux, 37, was hitchhiking from Tennessee to her mother’s home in Louisiana when she was picked up by the four people. They took her to a wooded area, where she was attacked, beaten and thrown off a cliff. Prosecutors said the teens later returned to mutilate her body, stabbing her body 180 times.

Grayson, along with Kenny Loggins and Trace Duncan, were all convicted and sentenced to death. However, Loggins and Duncan, who were under 18 at the time of the crime, had their death sentences set aside after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2005 banned the execution of offenders who are younger than 18 when they commit crimes. Grayson was 19.

Another teen was sentenced to the life imprisonment.

If justices authorize the execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will set the exact date.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a 50-year-old,...

44m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

6h ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

35m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

2h ago

Top Stories

All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash
All lanes of Gardiner, DVP reopen after fatal dump truck crash

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks. One person, a 50-year-old,...

44m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

6h ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

35m ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

6:28
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters

Grim numbers are painting a harsh reality of what's being called an epidemic in Canada. The rise in violence against women has been well documented by service providers who now report the need is so great that some people are being turned away.

7h ago

2:12
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible

A judge has ruled that the man who set a woman on fire at Kipling Station in 2022, can not be held criminally responsible. Tina Yazdani on how the judge came to their decision.

8h ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

22h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

23h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.
More Videos