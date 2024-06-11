Environment Canada predicts warm summer across country, especially the east

Environment Canada is predicting a warmer-than-usual summer for the entire country, with the provinces east of Manitoba sweltering the most.

But meteorologist Jennifer Smith says rain is harder to predict and says there’s no clear signal about what to expect in the way of precipitation.

The government agency made the forecasts in its summer outlook.

The agency also announced a new website dubbed FireWork that will present a map predicting the short-term movement of wildfire smoke.

That map is expected to be up and running by the end of July.

Climatologist Nathan Gillett says Canadian temperatures continue to show the influence of climate change.

He says Environment Canada has developed a system that calculates the contribution of climate change to any extreme weather event, producing answers within a week of the extreme event occurring.

