Environment Canada predicts warm summer across country, especially the east

<p>Environment Canada is predicting a warmer-than-usual summer for the entire country, with the eastern provinces sweltering the most. A person makes their way through a crosswalk in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2024 5:08 pm.

Last Updated June 11, 2024 5:26 pm.

Environment Canada is predicting a warmer-than-usual summer for the entire country, with the provinces east of Manitoba sweltering the most.

But meteorologist Jennifer Smith says rain is harder to predict and says there’s no clear signal about what to expect in the way of precipitation.

The government agency made the forecasts in its summer outlook.

The agency also announced a new website dubbed FireWork that will present a map predicting the short-term movement of wildfire smoke.

That map is expected to be up and running by the end of July.

Climatologist Nathan Gillett says Canadian temperatures continue to show the influence of climate change.

He says Environment Canada has developed a system that calculates the contribution of climate change to any extreme weather event, producing answers within a week of the extreme event occurring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 92dae5c5-3385-4f4a-bc8f-78474fc9f6dd.jpg, Caption:

Environment Canada is predicting a warmer-than-usual summer for the entire country, with the eastern provinces sweltering the most. A person makes their way through a crosswalk in Ottawa on Monday, June 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

51m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

20m ago

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

51m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga

17h ago

2:56
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown
New pilot program aims to support vulnerable people downtown

A new outreach program is underway to help homeless and other vulnerable people in the heart of the downtown core.  Shauna Hunt explains the new pilot project. 

19h ago

3:23
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win
Carolyn Parrish celebrates Mississauga mayoral byelection win

Veteran politician Carolyn Parrish celebrates her mayoral byelection win, thanking supporters and the citizens of Mississauga for trusting her to become their next leader.

20h ago

4:00
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection
Councillor Alvin Tedjo concedes the Mississauga mayoral byelection

Alvin Tedjo says he will remain on city council after he finished second in the Mississauga mayoral byelection behind Carolyn Parrish.

20h ago

1:51
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent
Shania Twain joining Canada's Got Talent

Country Queen Shania Twain is joining Canada's Got Talent as a Judge and Tracey Moore and Cheryl Hickey will host a new program for Canadians. Lindsay Dunn has the story.

22h ago

More Videos