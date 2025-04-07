‘They want to stay in Canada’: Minister says automakers won’t move plants to the U.S. anytime soon

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Industry Minister Anita Anand to discuss how Ottawa is planning to ensure the auto manufacturing sector doesn’t pack up and leave Canada amid Donald Trump's tariff turmoil.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted April 7, 2025 5:04 pm.

Canada’s auto sector remains on edge after U.S. President Donald Trump ruthlessly slapped 25 per cent tariffs on the industry last week, sending markets into a free-fall.

The fallout from that decision is already being felt at the Stellantis auto plant in Windsor, which kicked off a two-week shut-down on Monday.

According to the local union, which represents more than 4,500 workers at the plant, there were multiple factors that led to the cancellation of production, with the “primary driver” being U.S. tariffs.

Trump has been insistent on his desire to see the entire auto manufacturing sector relocate to the United States, but Canadian officials are pushing back and fighting to secure long-term commitments from automakers.

In an interview with Breakfast Television on Monday, Industry Minister Anita Anand said she has been in contact with multiple U.S. automakers to discuss long-term sustainability plans, which include new investments.

When asked if American companies like Ford and General Motors were committed to keeping their Canadian plants up and running, Anand said, “The answer is yes, they want to stay in Canada.” 

“What the government of Canada is doing is putting in place support for the industry and for workers,” Anand explained. “$2 billion to establish a made in Canada auto industry. We’ve hit back with 25 per cent tariffs against American-made vehicles. We are putting in place support for workers, including making EI easier to access.” 

“In terms of the longevity of the auto industry in Canada, we are planning to ensure that the automakers do stay in Canada, and certainly my conversations with them, which are frequent, have been suggesting exactly that: that they do intend to stay in Canada,” she added.

Anand is running for re-election under the Liberals in Oakville East, which is also home to a Ford assembly plant that employs thousands of workers. She plans to travel to Windsor on Tuesday to continue discussions with auto industry executives.

“The plan for the remission framework is currently being ironed out,” Anand explained. “Manufacturing across the table is extremely important to maintain in Canada, and that’s why we did not include auto parts in the counter tariffs that we’ve already announced.”

The government is throwing money towards the industry in hopes that automakers will fulfill their Canadian production commitments.

“We call this a remission for retention program that we want to maintain the auto industry here in Canada,” Anand explained. “It’s extremely important for our domestic economy. It’s extremely important for Canadian autoworkers. And all along, we’ve been in close contact with labour and with industry to ensure that we’re all working hand in hand to maintain the longevity of the auto industry right here in Canada.”

