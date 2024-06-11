Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne’s Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne’s Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure.

A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church in the Little Portugal neighbourhood on Sunday, reducing much of the building and its content to ash.

Mayor Olivia Chow is expected to attend the vigil, scheduled for outside the church at 8 p.m.

Since the fire, community members have taken the time to stop by and grieve a place that brought refuge, joy and hope to so many…that is now no more.

The fire quickly spread through the Anglican church near Dufferin and Dundas Streets. Fire crews say it’s likely it will be a total loss.

Church members speaking to CityNews said they are still trying to figure out where they go from here.

Rev. Hannah Johnston and Rev. Don Beyer were on the grounds on Monday, providing support and a shoulder to anyone who needed it.

“[We’ve] spent time, praying for each other and talking, and the city sent counsellors, the Bishop was also here, so we really feel supported in this,” said Johnston. “For now I’m setting up camp, I’m going be out on the streets, I’m going to be down at the coffee shop there, I’m just going to be here. I may not have a roof over me, but at least there is an umbrella.”

As community members came and visited the beloved site, they couldn’t help but share some of their fondest memories.

“I remember getting married here…my children were baptized and confirmed here. Most people came because of the music…the music would just fill that dome,” said one parishioner.

Built in 1906-07, the building was named a national historic site in 1996 as it was home to several glass mosaics and paintings from the iconic members of the Group of Seven. But parishioners say, their memories within this place are just as priceless.

“And I will miss it, it was a space of inspiration and a space of hope and support…and I’m glad I got to experience it….to hurt this much, you have to have loved, and I will carry that with me,” added another.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still in its early stages. The Ontario Fire Marshal says that investigators will remain on the scene and continue their initial site investigation before moving to the next phase.

“The timeline of this investigation, like any others that we carry out, is fluid and will take as long as necessary to conclusively determined how the fire was started,” read a statement from the OFM.

As for the St. Anne’s Parish, several churches are said to have offered their space as a temporary place for worship. Rev. Beyer and Johnston will be at a local café just steps from the church for the rest of the week, to provide support to anyone who needs it.