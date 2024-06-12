Every new home built requires $100,000 in infrastructure spending: report

A rental apartment complex is seen under construction
A rental apartment complex is seen under construction at a new housing development in Langford, B.C., Thursday, May 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2024 11:31 am.

As Canada aims to build homes faster, both the public and private sectors will need to boost spending on municipal infrastructure, a new report from the Canadian Urban Institute says.

The report, funded by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, estimated the average cost of infrastructure needed to support housing likely exceeds $100,000 for each newly built home. That includes funding for resources such as public transit, roads, water lines, schools, fire halls or recreational facilities.

The total cost of housing-related infrastructure doesn’t constitute an “immediate price tag,” said report author Michael Fenn, Ontario’s former deputy minister of municipal affairs and housing. But he said coming up with a plan to finance the needs of residents is a crucial element to solving Canada’s housing crisis. 

“Some of that infrastructure is required right away. I mean, you have to flush a toilet, you have to turn on the taps in a new house. But other infrastructure is a little farther out,” he said in an interview. 

“We need to be conscious of the fact the infrastructure has to be put in place. Without the infrastructure, all the efforts we’re making to accelerate housing production will not come to fruition.”

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. forecasts Canada will require an additional 3.5 million housing units by 2030, on top of the 2.3 million already projected to be built, to restore affordability to levels seen in 2004.

That level of increased housing starts — more than 500,000 homes annually — is equivalent to building a new city the size of Calgary each year, for seven years, noted Fenn, who has also served as a municipal chief administrator in Hamilton and Burlington, Ont.

Canadian Urban Institute CEO Mary W. Rowe cautioned there’s “no silver bullet” to achieving the goals outlined in the report.

“Obviously, we’ve made this mistake before where we build housing units without the amenities, without the servicing that’s required, and then it ends up biting you in the backside not too long after,” she said in an interview.

“We need to figure out how to get other sources of investment into the underlying conditions around which housing needs to be built so that you actually have all the necessary infrastructures that are also part of it.”

While some new housing will benefit from pre-existing infrastructure, the report said there are barriers to financing newly required projects.

For example, municipalities are often reluctant to either incur debt or pass along capital costs through property tax hikes for political reasons.

In some cases, growth is stifled by municipalities insisting developers shoulder the financial burden by pre-paying for the full capital cost of long-life infrastructure. The report noted there is also municipal opposition toward leaning on the private sector to deliver public infrastructure, especially if it involves transferring ownership or control.

It proposed multiple alternatives, such as moving away from requiring pre-paid development charges to an approach that provides secured payments over the lifetime of the asset.

Municipalities should also develop new financing tools that allow them to share the costs of infrastructure among those who benefit from it, including developers, the report recommended. It said developing tools such as land value capture and tax increment financing can help cities deliver more services.

Other recommendations include leveraging private capital to invest in public infrastructure through measures such as utility and development corporations. It said financial risks should be shared with institutional investors that are in a better position to absorb them.

“It’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck discussion,” said Rowe.

“We have to find all sorts of other mechanisms to get both public capital and private capital, institutional capital … and municipalities have to be at the core of that.”

Fenn added it’s important that smaller communities don’t get forgotten amid the push for more infrastructure funding, even if more housing development is concentrated in larger cities.

“The housing crisis is probably mostly located in metropolitan areas but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be doing something to help the infrastructure situation in the rest of the country,” he said.

“That means doing it in a way that’s easier for smaller municipalities to secure financing, to take some of the red tape and complexity out of it … which they’re in many cases, they’re not in a position to shoulder.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

19m ago

3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school
3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

2h ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

14h ago

Top Stories

Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too
Ford government allowing Beer Store to sell other products including lottery tickets, LCBO believes it can too

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds, letting it expand its offerings to OLG lottery tickets and other products beyond beer, 680 NewsRadio Toronto has learned. The...

19m ago

3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school
3 injured, 1 arrested after reports of brawl near west-end Toronto school

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Weston Collegiate Institute in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection...

1h ago

Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted
Man, 38, arrested after underaged child allegedly sexually assaulted

A 38-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly lured an underaged child to meet with him before sexually assaulting them. Toronto police say on June 11 the man, pretending to be a 17-year-old,...

2h ago

Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport
Steady decline in youth hockey participation in Canada raises alarm about the future of the sport

Hockey remains a beloved pastime, a source of pride and joy and something that has knitted Canada together for more than 150 years. Youth hockey participation, however, has decreased by nearly a quarter...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW
Dump truck hits bridge, triggers chaos on QEW

A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge that's under construction over the QEW in Mississauga. Brandon Rowe with the driver error that had many fearing the bridge would collapse.

13h ago

2:32
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus
Man not criminally responsible for setting woman on fire on TTC bus

A judge has ruled Tenzin Norbu was experiencing active psychosis and not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus. As Tina Yazdani reports, he will be detained in a hospital setting.

17h ago

6:28
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters
Hundreds of women being turned away from emergency shelters

Grim numbers are painting a harsh reality of what's being called an epidemic in Canada. The rise in violence against women has been well documented by service providers who now report the need is so great that some people are being turned away.

21h ago

2:12
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible
Man who set woman on fire found not criminally responsible

A judge has ruled that the man who set a woman on fire at Kipling Station in 2022, can not be held criminally responsible. Tina Yazdani on how the judge came to their decision.

22h ago

4:39
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga
Carolyn Parrish elected mayor of Mississauga

Mississauga has a new mayor, and her name is Carolyn Parrish. She won Monday night's byelection in convincing fashion to become the city's third mayor in nearly 50 years. Our Michelle Mackey recaps an historic night in Mississauga
More Videos