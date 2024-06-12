National Bank, Canadian Western tie-up adds to consolidation trend

TORONTO — Canada’s banking sector is going to get a little smaller.

National Bank of Canada said Tuesday it is acquiring Canadian Western Bank in an all-share deal that values CWB at about $5 billion.

It says that it will maintain branch locations as well as its Edmonton-based leadership and operations.

The deal will see Quebec-focused National Bank expand its geographic reach in Alberta and British Columbia, where CWB is concentrated.

And it comes just months after Royal Bank closed its $13.5-billion purchase of HSBC Canada in the country’s largest-ever domestic banking deal.

The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and expected to close by the end of 2025.

