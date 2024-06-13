Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists have issued tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of Ontario heading into Thursday afternoon and evening.

According to weather alerts published Thursday morning, tornado watches were in effect for parts, or all, of the following regions:

Northern York Region

Northern Durham Region

Algonquin

Bancoft, Bon Echo Park, Kaladar

Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood

Caledon

Orangeville, Innisfil, Dufferin County

Haliburton

Bracebridge, Huntsville, Port Severn

Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes

Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry’s Bay

Meteorologists said “conditions are favourable” for severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes in Ontario. They said wind gusts could reach 110 km/h with large hail and heavy rain being possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the tornado watch said.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

In addition to the tornado watches, severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the following regions

Burk’s Falls, Bayfield Inlet

Chapleau, Gogama

Elliot Lake

Sudbury

Grey, Bruce, Owen Sound

Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami

Blind River, Killarney

North Bay, West Nipissing

Parry Sound, Killbear Park

Timmins, Cochrane

Mount Forest, Arthur, Northern Wellington County

Meanwhile, officials urged people in Ontario to pay attention to their mobile devices and local media in case emergency warnings are issued.

This is a developing story that will be updated.