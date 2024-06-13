Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions

The Canadian government is marking the completion of a cross-country, state-of-the-art weather radar network. Nick Westoll has more on what the new technology means.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 13, 2024 10:50 am.

Last Updated June 13, 2024 11:03 am.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists have issued tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of Ontario heading into Thursday afternoon and evening.

According to weather alerts published Thursday morning, tornado watches were in effect for parts, or all, of the following regions:

  • Northern York Region
  • Northern Durham Region
  • Algonquin
  • Bancoft, Bon Echo Park, Kaladar
  • Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood
  • Caledon
  • Orangeville, Innisfil, Dufferin County
  • Haliburton
  • Bracebridge, Huntsville, Port Severn
  • Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes
  • Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry’s Bay

Meteorologists said “conditions are favourable” for severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes in Ontario. They said wind gusts could reach 110 km/h with large hail and heavy rain being possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the tornado watch said.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”

In addition to the tornado watches, severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the following regions

  • Burk’s Falls, Bayfield Inlet
  • Chapleau, Gogama
  • Elliot Lake
  • Sudbury
  • Grey, Bruce, Owen Sound
  • Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami
  • Blind River, Killarney
  • North Bay, West Nipissing
  • Parry Sound, Killbear Park
  • Timmins, Cochrane
  • Mount Forest, Arthur, Northern Wellington County

Meanwhile, officials urged people in Ontario to pay attention to their mobile devices and local media in case emergency warnings are issued.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada's first Shake Shack location opens. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for...

3h ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets, a senior government source confirmed on Thursday. The source, who...

1h ago

Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to the collision in the Kingston...

41m ago

Top Stories

Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Two teens arrested after argument leads to stabbing on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys are in custody after an argument on a TTC bus led to three people with injuries. Officers were called to Berry and Park Lawn Roads just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday...

1h ago

Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday
Shake Shack set to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas on Thursday

A green burger symbol will join the lights of Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Thursday when Canada's first Shake Shack location opens. The grand opening for the 5,500-square-foot location is set for...

3h ago

Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy
Canada to contribute $5B toward Ukraine loan, source says as G7 leaders meet in Italy

Canada is prepared to contribute $5 billion toward a loan to Ukraine that will be based on future revenue from frozen Russian assets, a senior government source confirmed on Thursday. The source, who...

1h ago

Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Boy, 14, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Scarborough. Toronto police say they were called to the collision in the Kingston...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity
Storm risk Thursday with high humidity

There will be a storm risk as the humidity makes it feel like 32 outside. Thursday Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast

16h ago

3:12
Blue Jays make interesting roster move
Blue Jays make interesting roster move

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn and Cynthia Mulligan discuss the top sports stories of the day including the Blue Jays trading Cavan Biggio.

16h ago

2:37
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city
Toronto corner store at risk of closing over zoning dispute with city

Corner shop controversy over a cup of joe. Afua Baah has the details on residents rallying behind a local shop that could shut down over a licensing dispute with the city.

16h ago

2:58
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close
Lao Lao Bar owners learn to pivot after city forces successful restaurant to close

One Toronto restaurant that hung on through the pandemic had a TTC expansion project force it to close for good. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, how two business owners turned the challenge into an opportunity.

17h ago

4:09
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items
Beer Store will be able to sell lotto tickets and other items

The Ford government is allowing The Beer Store to sell a lot more than just suds. Richard Southern discusses the change, which will allow the outlets to sell lottery tickets and other products beyond beer.

23h ago

More Videos