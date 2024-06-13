Environment Canada issues tornado, severe thunderstorm watches for several Ontario regions
Posted June 13, 2024 10:50 am.
Last Updated June 13, 2024 11:03 am.
Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists have issued tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for a large swath of Ontario heading into Thursday afternoon and evening.
According to weather alerts published Thursday morning, tornado watches were in effect for parts, or all, of the following regions:
- Northern York Region
- Northern Durham Region
- Algonquin
- Bancoft, Bon Echo Park, Kaladar
- Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood
- Caledon
- Orangeville, Innisfil, Dufferin County
- Haliburton
- Bracebridge, Huntsville, Port Severn
- Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes
- Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry’s Bay
Meteorologists said “conditions are favourable” for severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes in Ontario. They said wind gusts could reach 110 km/h with large hail and heavy rain being possible.
“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the tornado watch said.
“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”
In addition to the tornado watches, severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the following regions
- Burk’s Falls, Bayfield Inlet
- Chapleau, Gogama
- Elliot Lake
- Sudbury
- Grey, Bruce, Owen Sound
- Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami
- Blind River, Killarney
- North Bay, West Nipissing
- Parry Sound, Killbear Park
- Timmins, Cochrane
- Mount Forest, Arthur, Northern Wellington County
Meanwhile, officials urged people in Ontario to pay attention to their mobile devices and local media in case emergency warnings are issued.
This is a developing story that will be updated.