Man seriously injured in Rexdale shooting
Posted June 3, 2026 5:04 pm.
Last Updated June 3, 2026 6:32 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot at a home in the Rexdale area Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say they located a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds near Humber College Boulevard and Westmore Drive shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police say a suspect was seen fleeing in a dark-coloured vehicle.