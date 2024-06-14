Canadian labour ministers say they want federal government training money back

VICTORIA — Canada’s provincial and territorial labour ministers will be meeting with their federal counterpart on Monday to demand that the federal government reinstate $625 million that it cut from the Labour Market Transfer Agreements.

A statement distributed by the British Columbia government says the cut significantly impacts provinces’ and territories’ ability to maintain skills training services for priority sectors, such as construction and health care.

It says provincial and territorial ministers are united in their support of Canadian workers and employers affected by the cuts.

The statement says the ministers will meet virtually with Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, although no one from his office was immediately able to comment on the funding cut.

The ministers say the group will focus on insisting that the federal government reverse the “misguided decision.”

Much of the transfer agreement funds come from employment insurance premiums paid by workers and employers, who the ministers say deserve to benefit from the investments with access to skills, training and employment services in the changing economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press