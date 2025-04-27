News of a deadly vehicle attack in Vancouver has drawn dismay and sorrow.

Many are sharing condolences with victims and families after police say a driver rammed into a crowd at a Filipino community festival on Saturday, killing nine.

Here is some of the reaction from across Canada and around the world.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“I am completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident during a Lapu Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, BC, Canada. On behalf of the Philippine government and the Filipino people, Liza and I would like to express our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the strong and thriving Filipino community in Canada…. We are one with the families of the victims and the Filipino community in Vancouver during this difficult time.”

King Charles III

“Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack an utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals. Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonizing time for so many in Canada.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

“Following the tragedy in Vancouver, I extend our solidarity to Canadians and the Filipino community. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

“We stand strong with the (Canadian) people as we receive horrific news from #Vancouver. Many were celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day when a man drove through the crowd & killed at least nine people. My deepest condolences to those who lost a loved one. I hope the injured will recover swiftly.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“Heartbreaking tragedy at Vancouver’s Filipino festival, where a man drove a car into the crowd, killing and injuring innocent people. On this sad day, Ukrainians deeply share the pain of Canadians, Vancouver residents, and the Canadian Filipino community. Our condolences to the victims’ families, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Stay strong, our friends in Canada and the Philippines.”

Liberal Leader Mark Carney

“I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening. I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

“We mourn the loss of innocent lives at the attack last night at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival. My thoughts today are with the families of the victims and the entire Filipino community across Canada.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

“I am horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people. As we wait to learn more, our thoughts are with the victims and their families – and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who were coming together today to celebrate resilience.”

Former prime minster Justin Trudeau

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of all the victims of the tragic attack at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver. I join all Canadians in standing with the Filipino community at this difficult time.”

British Columbia Premier David Eby

“Shocked & heartbroken to hear of the lives lost & those injured at the Lapu Lapu festival. Police are investigating & a suspect is in custody. We are in contact with the City of Vancouver and will provide any support needed. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

“Filipino Canadians are kind, hard-working, and cherished members of our communities right across Canada. What happened last night at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver is truly incomprehensible. Albertans are heartbroken by this devastating loss of life and injuries reported. Vancouver and its Filipino community are firmly in our thoughts and prayers.”

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the terrible attack at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver. On behalf of Manitobans, I offer my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and the Filipino community in B.C. and across Canada. We are mourning with you and stand with you.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

“On behalf of the people of Ontario, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and to everyone impacted by the tragic events at Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu Day festival. This horrific act of violence has left us all in shock. Our thoughts are with the Filipino community in Vancouver and across Canada during this incredibly difficult time.”

Quebec Premier François Legault

“I am deeply saddened by the attack at a festival in Vancouver. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Quebec is with you.”

Rechie Valdez, first Filipino-Canadian woman elected as MP

“I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic event at the Lapu-Lapu Festival. A moment meant for unity and celebration has been stolen by violence and grief. My heart is with every victim, every family, and every member of our community mourning and searching for answers. In our darkest moment, may we find strength in each other.”

Stephanie Valenzuela, Filipino-Canadian city councillor in Montreal

“My heart is so heavy right now. I have no words. Sending prayers and strength to the Filipino community in Vancouver, all those present at the festival, and the families of those impacted by this devastating act. Today we mourn with the community and stand in solidarity with all those affected.”