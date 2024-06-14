Hannah Einbinder uses comedy as a coping mechanism in debut standup special

FILE - Hannah Einbinder attends the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner at The Odeon on Monday, June 10, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

By Brooke Lefferts And Kaitlyn Huamani, The Associated Press

Posted June 14, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 2:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — To rising comic Hannah Einbinder, her bits are for more than just laughs. She says her jokes are a coping mechanism she uses to process the tough topics she tackles in her material.

Einbinder, known for matching Jean Smart’s quick wit and comedic timing in “Hacks,” released her debut standup special on Max on Thursday to critical acclaim. Throughout her set, she takes on several difficult subjects, including sexual identity and climate change.

“Climate change is something that I think about every day when I look out the window at the Earth, before my eyes, so that is something that I definitely wanted to hit on,” Einbinder tells The Associated Press. “It’s just something that overwhelms my consciousness and so I write about it.”

Einbinder says she thinks about “pretty much everything through the lens of comedy,” adding that the habit is a “classic coping mechanism” or “survival instinct.”

The special, “Everything Must Go,” was the product of steady touring and workshopping bits as Einbinder took the show across the U.S. and abroad. She says audiences let her know “real quick” if a joke was flat and she constantly refined her comedic bits to figure out “what lines stick.”

“My jokes are very long,” she adds. “Each joke is very long, and they’ve been much longer. This is as short as I’ve made them — they’re very long and they’re still cut down. I write a lot and then I trim, but yeah, just keeping the stuff that feels high octane and that is good enough to stay in.”

In one memorable bit, Einbinder sings a Hebrew song to enhance a story, one she says is genuinely true. She said she knows the moment is unconventional for a standup special, but she enjoys leaning into that.

“That is a choice where I am choosing to build tension and then ultimately build it up to a point and build it up to a point — and then release that,” she said.

The “Hacks” star, who is the daughter of “Saturday Night Live” alum Laraine Newman and comedy writer Chad Einbinder, also said she’s not afraid to incorporate her more personal stories on stage because she’s “kind of an open book.”

“All comedians are presenting themselves exactly as they want to be seen, which, I think, is not always even a very vulnerable thing, actually,” she said. “It’s actually kind of like, ‘This is my version of me, this is the heightened version of me. This is the most packaged version of me with a bow.’”

___

Lefferts reported from New York.

Brooke Lefferts And Kaitlyn Huamani, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

5m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire in front...

35m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales said Friday she she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her...

39m ago

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

5m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire in front...

35m ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she's making 'good progress' in cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales said Friday she she is “making good progress” in her cancer treatment and will attend Saturday’s royal Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kate’s first public appearance since her...

39m ago

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

19h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.
5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos