Man seeks answers after mystery object appears to fall from sky and crash into car on Hwy. 427

An 18-year-old driver had an encounter with a UFO on Highway 427 earlier this month. In this case, though, UFO stands for Unidentified ‘Falling’ Object.

Ayden Koo was driving in the northbound lanes of the busy highway near Finch Avenue on July 11 at around 5:30 p.m. when an object appeared to fall from the sky and crash into his bumper, causing damage.

His dashcam captured footage of the incident, which took place not far from the runway of Pearson International Airport.

“I drive a lot … nothing like this has ever happened to me,” he told Speakers Corner.

Koo was uninjured, but his vehicle was dinged up.

“Luckily I was able to to go home and pull the dashcam footage and that helped me determine this is a piece of metal, maybe it fell off an airplane, maybe it was a part of a satellite,” he surmised.

Since he was travelling on a busy highway, it wasn’t safe to stop and pick the piece up, leaving him looking for answers.

“I’d just like to know what hit my car, what messed up my bumper,” he said.

CityNews shared the footage with Winnipeg-based science writer and UFO researcher Chris Rutkowski, who admitted he was also perplexed.

“I am really not sure,” he said. “It would have been really good for someone to have stopped and picked this up, whatever it was. We do know that objects fall from aircraft all of the time.”

Rutkowski says there was a flight that landed at Pearson around the same time as the object struck Koo’s vehicle.

“It had just come in from Alberta, and it’s possible that something flew off that,” he said.

Speakers Corner reached out to Transport Canada to inquire if there were any reported incidents that could fit the timeline.

“I can confirm there have been no reported occurrences that match the description that you provided around Pearson on that date,” a Transport Canada spokesperson replied.

Rutkowski says without being able to inspect the object, it’s anyone’s guess.

“Objects are always found on runways and reported through Transport Canada; something that lands on a busy highway is obviously not going to be reported, so it’s difficult to say what this might have been.

“It could have been something kicked up, fallen off the back of a van or something like that, although it does seem to be falling downward, which suggests that it was something aerial.”

“It would have been good to get a hold of this,” he added.

In the meantime, Koo now realizes that despite the unanswered questions, the most important thing is he wasn’t injured, or even killed.

“I realized how lucky I was after the fact, after I got home, and I was like ‘damn this could have gone through the windshield, it could’ve gone through the roof.'”

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.