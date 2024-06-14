NHL, NBA looking to make history as both Finals hold 3-0 series lead

(LEFT) Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) celebrates after scoring during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin) (RIGHT) Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics, dribbles against Luka Doncic of the Mavericks on June 12, 2024 in Dallas. (AP/Tony Gutierrez)

By Cole Fortner

Posted June 14, 2024 4:51 pm.

Both the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association are on the brink of a sports feat that doesn’t happen very often.

With the Florida Panthers defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 Thursday night, they hold a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Meanwhile, on the court, the Boston Celtics hold a 3-0 series lead on the Dallas Mavericks and are looking to secure their 17th NBA title and first since 2008 in Game 4 on Friday.

So when was the last time the NHL and NBA saw a series sweep in the Finals?

Well, for the NBA, it was in 2018, when the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As for the NHL, one has to go a little further into the archives, as the last sweep in the Finals was in 1998 when the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals for the Stanley Cup.

Both leagues have seen a sweep in the same year before, with the last time being nearly 30 years ago.

Back in 1995, the New Jersey Devils defeated the Detroit Red Wings and the Houston Rockets defeated the Orlando Magic.

Both leagues nearly went back-to-back, as 1996 was the last time both leagues saw a 3-0 series lead in the Finals.

Mountain to climb

While the Panthers and Celtics are going for glory, they aren’t the only ones.

The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Mavericks are still in their respective series, even if it’s a mountain they need to climb to get the series win.

It’s something that has only happened once before in either of the two major sports leagues.

That one time? April of 1942, when the Toronto Maple Leafs came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Detroit Red Wings.

“You know history tells them it’s going to be near impossible,” said Avry Lewis-McDougall, an Edmonton Sports Journalist.

Back in World War 2, the Leafs lost 3-2 in Game 1, 4-2 in Game 2, and 5-2 in Game 3. While in Detroit for Game 4, they managed to snag a 4-3 victory. They carried that momentum back home for Game 5, when they defeated the Wings 9-3. They then posted a 3-0 win in Game 6 in Detroit, before hoisting Lord Stanley’s cup in Game 7, winning the last game 3-1.

However, for the Oilers, there’s one key problem they need to solve first — finding a way to beat Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky.

“You can’t win a cup final game where you’re averaging less then three goals. It’s not gonna happen. Especially against Sergei Bobrovsky, who established himself as one of the best goalies in the modern era,” said Lewis-McDougall.

And if the Oilers hope to make history, repeating the feat of the 1942 Maple Leafs, they need to win Saturday night.

“All post-season long, they’ve talked about having their backs against the wall, the 2-9-1 start, being doubted, being down against Vancouver. So if any team has a chance of coming back against Florida, it could be this team,” said Lewis-McDougall.

As for the Mavericks, they are looking to be the first-ever team in the NBA to comeback from a 3-0 series deficit.

Throughout NBA history there have been 156 3-0 series leads, 14 of which have been in the Finals. All of them have been won by the team that wins the first three games.

-With files from Adam Ziccarelli

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

3h ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

24m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are monitoring the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire...

2h ago

Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region
Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region

York Region has its first confirmed rabies case of 2024 after a bat tested positive for the virus in Whitchurch-Stouffville, the region confirmed in a release Friday. The release warns that the virus...

48m ago

Top Stories

Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign
Toronto-bound lanes of QEW in Niagara Falls reopen after dump truck hits overhead sign

The Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Niagara Falls have reopened after being closed for over two hours following a dump truck striking an overhead sign. Ontario Provincial Police say...

3h ago

Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document
Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed...

24m ago

2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building
2 people injured, including a firefighter, after fire at Leaside building

Firefighters are monitoring the aftermath of a three-alarm fire at a Leaside building. Emergency services were called to 25 Commercial Road just after 12 p.m. on Friday for reports heavy smoke and fire...

2h ago

Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region
Bat tests positive for rabies in York Region

York Region has its first confirmed rabies case of 2024 after a bat tested positive for the virus in Whitchurch-Stouffville, the region confirmed in a release Friday. The release warns that the virus...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

22h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.
5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos