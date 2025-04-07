Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smiles at spring training on Tuesday despite not reaching an agreement on a contract extension. Photo: NATE DENETTE/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Shi Davidi, Sportsnet

Posted April 7, 2025 5:03 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 5:56 am.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that’s pending a physical, according to an industry source.

The deal does not include deferred money, which means that once completed, it will be the second-richest contract in baseball history. It will entirely recast the franchise’s trajectory while further driving up the price for elite young talent industry-wide.

In terms of present value, Guerrero’s looming windfall will trail only Juan Soto’s $765-million, 15-year record deal from the New York Mets and jump ahead of Shohei Ohtani’s $700-million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which nets out closer to $460 million, depending on how the deferrals are discounted.

The stunning sum is the result of negotiations that resumed quietly last week after the sides hit a wall multiple times over the past two months, most notably before a Feb. 18 deadline set by the four-time all-star and again just before Opening Day.

Once finalized, the contract essentially buys out the rest of Guerrero’s career after months of back-and-forth between the sides that gradually brought them together.

The commitment also doubles Miguel Cabrera’s $248-million, eight-year deal from the Detroit Tigers for the biggest guarantee ever given to a first baseman, and is more than three times the largest deal previously handed out by the Blue Jays, George Springer’s $150 million over six years.

Largest contracts in Blue Jays history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.14 years, $500MExtension
George Springer6 years, $150MFree agent signing
Jose Berrios7 years, $131MExtension
Vernon Wells7 years, $126MExtension
Kevin Gausman5 years, $110MFree agent signing
Andres Gimenez5 years, $96.5MTrade
Anthony Santander5 years, $92.5MFree agent signing

Guerrero, 26, would have been eligible for free agency after the season, heading into the market selling peak years from age 27 onwards.

Instead, he’ll help stabilize a competitive window under immense threat from his potential departure, as well as the pending free agencies of Bo Bichette, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Chad Green and Erik Swanson this fall. The contracts of Springer, Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho and Yimi Garcia run through 2026, while Jose Berrios’ deal runs through 2028 with an opt-out after ’26.

Guerrero’s contract, which runs through 2039, comes on the heels of a $58-million, five-year extension for Alejandro Kirk, helping to establish a new longer-term core that also includes Andres Gimenez and Anthony Santander.

