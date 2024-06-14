SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged vehicle theft in Mississauga.

Peel police say they were called to Winston Churchill between Thomas Street and Ozzie Drive around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say three people were taken into custody and they may still be seeking a fourth suspect, however, no further details were provided.

The Special Investigations Unit says it has now taken over the investigation.

The SIU is called in to investigate incidents involving police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.