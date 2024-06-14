Some of Singh’s comments ‘too hot’ on foreign interference report: May

Green Co-Leader Elizabeth May speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted June 14, 2024 10:51 am.

Last Updated June 14, 2024 11:26 am.

Members of Parliament are reacting differently to the foreign interference report that showed some ministers “wittingly” or “semi-wittingly” took part in helping foreign governments.

New Democratic Leader Jagmeet Singh called the behaviour unethical and illegal, telling reporters on Thursday he is “more alarmed” after reading the unredacted report given by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

“It is in some cases against the law and they are indeed traitors to the country,” Singh said.

His comments came right after a vote in the House of Commons that approved a bill to help counter foreign interference.

Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May called out Singh on Friday in an interview on The Mike Farwell Show saying she agrees with the interpretation of the report but the tone he used is very different from her own.

“I would not use — for what we know in the unredacted full report — the words ‘traitor’ and ‘treason’ are, I would say, too hot, not justified in law at this point,” May said.

According to May, there was only one case of a former MP that she read in the report that suggested a “truly alarming” situation of foreign interference.

However, she also said the report did detail other elements of interference with levels of government including municipal and provincial. After seeing the full report in detail, May said she feels better about her colleagues in the House of Commons.

“I’ve said publicly, I was good and freaked out about the speculation that was created by the public version of the National Security Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians,” she said. “Seeing the full unredacted version, I was relieved because there weren’t a bunch of names of parliamentarians who had been disloyal to Canada.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

1h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

6h ago

TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early
TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend. It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made...

11m ago

SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft
SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged vehicle theft in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Winston Churchill between Thomas Street and Ozzie Drive...

3h ago

Top Stories

Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding
Record number of candidates as advance voting begins in Toronto-St. Paul's riding

Advance voting begins Friday in the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's and there is no shortage of candidates for residents to choose from. A record 84 people are on the ballot for the June 24 byelection,...

1h ago

Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre
Ontario awarded nearly $1M in contracts for business case on moving science centre

Ontario awarded nearly $1 million in contracts to various companies to write a business case on moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place on Toronto's waterfront, The Canadian Press has learned. The...

6h ago

TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early
TTC streetcars return to St. Clair after infrastructure upgrades completed early

Weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC will be resuming streetcar service along St. Clair Avenue next weekend. It had been replaced by bus service last September as major infrastructure upgrades were made...

11m ago

SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft
SIU investigating after Peel police make arrests in alleged car theft

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged vehicle theft in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Winston Churchill between Thomas Street and Ozzie Drive...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Extreme heat and humidity on the way
Extreme heat and humidity on the way

Things are about to get really hot and sticky in Toronto. The details in our seven-day forecast

16h ago

5:47
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive
How insurance companies are tracking how you drive

Concerns are being raised over how some car insurance companies are using data from 3rd party phones apps to track your driving performance. Privacy expert, Ann Cavoukian, offers advice on how to protect yourself from this type of data tracking.

21h ago

2:35
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high
'It’s a big mess:' Driving instructors say insurance rates are too high

Imran Mubarik, a Cambridge-based driving instructor, loves what he does but is finding it harder to make ends meet. After one insurance policy was dropped he was left scrambling to find an affordable plan. He couldn’t. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

5:42
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history
Canadian makes history in Miss Universe pageant as oldest contestant in history

Miss Universe has scrapped a decades old rule on age restrictions. Ahead of the 2024 runway, a Canadian contestant is making waves and history, before even stepping foot onto the stage. Faiza Amin speaks with Lorraine Peters.

23h ago

2:38
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square
The potentially growing cost to rename Yonge-Dundas Square

The Yonge-Dundas Square  board says the cost to rename it could be significantly over the city's budget. Why the mayor is ensuring it won't cost taxpayers as some say the money could be better spent elsewhere.
More Videos