Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA

By CityNews Staff

Posted April 28, 2025 7:30 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 4:36 pm.

Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP).

In the table below, find MP incumbents and winners as they get declared across the GTA, as well as a leaderboard and interactive map updating in real time as votes are counted.

CityNews and NewsRadio will be live this election night across Canada. You can tune into the TV stream here and the radio stream here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO LIVE COVERAGE OF THIS STORY!

Live federal election results

Canada election results across the GTA

Toronto

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
Beaches–East YorkNathaniel Erskine-SmithTBD
DavenportJulie DzerowiczTBD
Don Valley NorthHan DongTBD
Don Valley WestRobert OliphantTBD
Eglinton–LawrenceMarco MendicinoTBD
Etobicoke CentreYvan BakerTBD
Etobicoke LakeshoreJames MaloneyTBD
Etobicoke NorthKirsty DuncanTBD
Humber River–Black CreekJudy SgroTBD
Scarborough Centre–Don Valley EastSalma ZahidTBD
Scarborough NorthVacantTBD
Scarborough SouthwestBill BlairTBD
Scarborough—AgincourtJean YipTBD
Scarborough–Guildwood–Rouge ParkGary AnandasangareeTBD
Scarborough–WoburnVacantTBD
Spadina–HarbourfrontKevin VuongTBD
Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High ParkArif ViraniTBD
Toronto CentreMarci IenTBD
Toronto–DanforthJulie DabrusinTBD
Toronto–St. Paul’sDon StewartTBD
University–RosedaleChrystia FreelandTBD
WillowdaleAli EhsassiTBD
York CentreYa’ara SaksTBD
York South–Weston–EtobicokeAhmed HussenTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: ConservativeNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Durham Region

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
AjaxMark HollandTBD
Bowmanville–Oshawa NorthJamil JivaniTBD
Northumberland–ClarkePhilip LawrenceTBD
OshawaColin CarrieTBD
Pickering–BrooklinJennifer O’ConnellTBD
WhitbyRyan TurnbillTBD
York–DurhamVacantTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: ConservativeNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Halton Region

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
BurlingtonKarina GouldTBD
Burlington North–Milton WestAdam van KoeverdenTBD
Milton East–Halton Hills SouthVacantTBD
Oakville EastAnita AnandTBD
Oakville WestVacantTBD
Wellington–Halton Hills NorthMichael ChongTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: ConservativeNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Peel Region

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
Brampton CentreShafqat AliTBD
Brampton EastManinder SidhuTBD
Brampton North–CaledonRuby SahotaTBD
Brampton SouthSonia SidhuTBD
Brampton WestKamal KheraTBD
Brampton–Chinguacousy ParkVacantTBD
Dufferin–CaledonKyle SeebackTBD
Mississauga CentreOmar AlghabraTBD
Mississauga East–CooksvillePeter FonsecaTBD
Mississauga–Erin MillsIqra KhalidTBD
Mississauga–LakeshoreCharles SousaTBD
Mississauga–MaltonIqwinder GaheerTBD
Mississauga–StreetsvilleRechie ValdezTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: ConservativeNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
York Region

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond HillLeah Taylor RoyTBD
King–VaughanAnna RobertsTBD
Markham–StoufvilleHelena JaczekTBD
Markham–ThornhillMary NgTBD
Markham–UnionvillePaul ChiangTBD
Newmarket–AuroraTony Van BynenTBD
Richmond Hill SouthMajid JowhariTBD
ThornhillMelissa LantsmanTBD
Vaughan–WoodbridgeFrancesco SorbaraTBD
York–DurhamVacantTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: ConservativeNDPLiberalGreenIndependent
Hamilton

Electoral DistrictIncumbentWinner
Flamborough—Glanbrook—Brant NorthDan MuysTBD
Hamilton CentreMatthew GreenTBD
Hamilton East–Stoney CreekChad CollinsTBD
Hamilton MountainLisa HepfnerTBD
Hamilton West–Ancaster–DundasFilomena TassiTBD
Text colour denotes party affiliation: ConservativeNDPLiberalGreenIndependent

Canada election interactive results map

