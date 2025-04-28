Canada election results across Toronto and the GTA
Posted April 28, 2025 7:30 am.
Last Updated April 25, 2025 4:36 pm.
Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP).
In the table below, find MP incumbents and winners as they get declared across the GTA, as well as a leaderboard and interactive map updating in real time as votes are counted.
Live federal election results
Canada election results across the GTA
Toronto
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Beaches–East York
|Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
|TBD
|Davenport
|Julie Dzerowicz
|TBD
|Don Valley North
|Han Dong
|TBD
|Don Valley West
|Robert Oliphant
|TBD
|Eglinton–Lawrence
|Marco Mendicino
|TBD
|Etobicoke Centre
|Yvan Baker
|TBD
|Etobicoke Lakeshore
|James Maloney
|TBD
|Etobicoke North
|Kirsty Duncan
|TBD
|Humber River–Black Creek
|Judy Sgro
|TBD
|Scarborough Centre–Don Valley East
|Salma Zahid
|TBD
|Scarborough North
|Vacant
|TBD
|Scarborough Southwest
|Bill Blair
|TBD
|Scarborough—Agincourt
|Jean Yip
|TBD
|Scarborough–Guildwood–Rouge Park
|Gary Anandasangaree
|TBD
|Scarborough–Woburn
|Vacant
|TBD
|Spadina–Harbourfront
|Kevin Vuong
|TBD
|Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park
|Arif Virani
|TBD
|Toronto Centre
|Marci Ien
|TBD
|Toronto–Danforth
|Julie Dabrusin
|TBD
|Toronto–St. Paul’s
|Don Stewart
|TBD
|University–Rosedale
|Chrystia Freeland
|TBD
|Willowdale
|Ali Ehsassi
|TBD
|York Centre
|Ya’ara Saks
|TBD
|York South–Weston–Etobicoke
|Ahmed Hussen
|TBD
Durham Region
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Ajax
|Mark Holland
|TBD
|Bowmanville–Oshawa North
|Jamil Jivani
|TBD
|Northumberland–Clarke
|Philip Lawrence
|TBD
|Oshawa
|Colin Carrie
|TBD
|Pickering–Brooklin
|Jennifer O’Connell
|TBD
|Whitby
|Ryan Turnbill
|TBD
|York–Durham
|Vacant
|TBD
Halton Region
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Burlington
|Karina Gould
|TBD
|Burlington North–Milton West
|Adam van Koeverden
|TBD
|Milton East–Halton Hills South
|Vacant
|TBD
|Oakville East
|Anita Anand
|TBD
|Oakville West
|Vacant
|TBD
|Wellington–Halton Hills North
|Michael Chong
|TBD
Peel Region
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Brampton Centre
|Shafqat Ali
|TBD
|Brampton East
|Maninder Sidhu
|TBD
|Brampton North–Caledon
|Ruby Sahota
|TBD
|Brampton South
|Sonia Sidhu
|TBD
|Brampton West
|Kamal Khera
|TBD
|Brampton–Chinguacousy Park
|Vacant
|TBD
|Dufferin–Caledon
|Kyle Seeback
|TBD
|Mississauga Centre
|Omar Alghabra
|TBD
|Mississauga East–Cooksville
|Peter Fonseca
|TBD
|Mississauga–Erin Mills
|Iqra Khalid
|TBD
|Mississauga–Lakeshore
|Charles Sousa
|TBD
|Mississauga–Malton
|Iqwinder Gaheer
|TBD
|Mississauga–Streetsville
|Rechie Valdez
|TBD
York Region
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill
|Leah Taylor Roy
|TBD
|King–Vaughan
|Anna Roberts
|TBD
|Markham–Stoufville
|Helena Jaczek
|TBD
|Markham–Thornhill
|Mary Ng
|TBD
|Markham–Unionville
|Paul Chiang
|TBD
|Newmarket–Aurora
|Tony Van Bynen
|TBD
|Richmond Hill South
|Majid Jowhari
|TBD
|Thornhill
|Melissa Lantsman
|TBD
|Vaughan–Woodbridge
|Francesco Sorbara
|TBD
|York–Durham
|Vacant
|TBD
Hamilton
|Electoral District
|Incumbent
|Winner
|Flamborough—Glanbrook—Brant North
|Dan Muys
|TBD
|Hamilton Centre
|Matthew Green
|TBD
|Hamilton East–Stoney Creek
|Chad Collins
|TBD
|Hamilton Mountain
|Lisa Hepfner
|TBD
|Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas
|Filomena Tassi
|TBD
Canada election interactive results map
