Residents across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the 2025 Federal election to elect a winning party and Members of the Parliament (MP).

In the table below, find MP incumbents and winners as they get declared across the GTA, as well as a leaderboard and interactive map updating in real time as votes are counted.

Live federal election results

Canada election results across the GTA

Toronto Electoral District Incumbent Winner Beaches–East York Nathaniel Erskine-Smith TBD Davenport Julie Dzerowicz TBD Don Valley North Han Dong TBD Don Valley West Robert Oliphant TBD Eglinton–Lawrence Marco Mendicino TBD Etobicoke Centre Yvan Baker TBD Etobicoke Lakeshore James Maloney TBD Etobicoke North Kirsty Duncan TBD Humber River–Black Creek Judy Sgro TBD Scarborough Centre–Don Valley East Salma Zahid TBD Scarborough North Vacant TBD Scarborough Southwest Bill Blair TBD Scarborough—Agincourt Jean Yip TBD Scarborough–Guildwood–Rouge Park Gary Anandasangaree TBD Scarborough–Woburn Vacant TBD Spadina–Harbourfront Kevin Vuong TBD Taiaiako’n—Parkdale—High Park Arif Virani TBD Toronto Centre Marci Ien TBD Toronto–Danforth Julie Dabrusin TBD Toronto–St. Paul’s Don Stewart TBD University–Rosedale Chrystia Freeland TBD Willowdale Ali Ehsassi TBD York Centre Ya’ara Saks TBD York South–Weston–Etobicoke Ahmed Hussen TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: Conservative – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Durham Region Electoral District Incumbent Winner Ajax Mark Holland TBD Bowmanville–Oshawa North Jamil Jivani TBD Northumberland–Clarke Philip Lawrence TBD Oshawa Colin Carrie TBD Pickering–Brooklin Jennifer O’Connell TBD Whitby Ryan Turnbill TBD York–Durham Vacant TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: Conservative – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Halton Region Electoral District Incumbent Winner Burlington Karina Gould TBD Burlington North–Milton West Adam van Koeverden TBD Milton East–Halton Hills South Vacant TBD Oakville East Anita Anand TBD Oakville West Vacant TBD Wellington–Halton Hills North Michael Chong TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: Conservative – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Peel Region Electoral District Incumbent Winner Brampton Centre Shafqat Ali TBD Brampton East Maninder Sidhu TBD Brampton North–Caledon Ruby Sahota TBD Brampton South Sonia Sidhu TBD Brampton West Kamal Khera TBD Brampton–Chinguacousy Park Vacant TBD Dufferin–Caledon Kyle Seeback TBD Mississauga Centre Omar Alghabra TBD Mississauga East–Cooksville Peter Fonseca TBD Mississauga–Erin Mills Iqra Khalid TBD Mississauga–Lakeshore Charles Sousa TBD Mississauga–Malton Iqwinder Gaheer TBD Mississauga–Streetsville Rechie Valdez TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: Conservative – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

York Region Electoral District Incumbent Winner Aurora–Oak Ridges–Richmond Hill Leah Taylor Roy TBD King–Vaughan Anna Roberts TBD Markham–Stoufville Helena Jaczek TBD Markham–Thornhill Mary Ng TBD Markham–Unionville Paul Chiang TBD Newmarket–Aurora Tony Van Bynen TBD Richmond Hill South Majid Jowhari TBD Thornhill Melissa Lantsman TBD Vaughan–Woodbridge Francesco Sorbara TBD York–Durham Vacant TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: Conservative – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Hamilton Electoral District Incumbent Winner Flamborough—Glanbrook—Brant North Dan Muys TBD Hamilton Centre Matthew Green TBD Hamilton East–Stoney Creek Chad Collins TBD Hamilton Mountain Lisa Hepfner TBD Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas Filomena Tassi TBD Text colour denotes party affiliation: Conservative – NDP – Liberal – Green – Independent

Canada election interactive results map