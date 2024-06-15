Stolen children must be returned, Trudeau says as he departs for Ukraine peace talks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a family photo during the G7 Summit in Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy on Friday, June 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 15, 2024 3:59 am.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 4:12 am.

SAVELLETRI DI FASANO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he plans to shine a spotlight on the plight of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and call for their safe return when he attends a summit dedicated to establishing peace between the two countries later today.

G7 leaders wrapped up their summit in Italy today, where Canada was heavily involved in a U.S.-led push to use frozen Russian assets to secure a US$50-billion loan to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders.

Canada has pledged $5 billion toward that loan.

Trudeau will next travel to the peace summit in Switzerland, alongside delegations from about 90 countries, to discuss a path toward ending the war with Russia.

Russia and its key ally China will not attend.

When asked what impact the talks will have without Russia’s participation, Trudeau says the summit is part of the process toward peace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press

