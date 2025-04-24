breaking
Paramedics responding to incident at Toronto Pearson, police on scene
Posted April 24, 2025 7:24 am.
Last Updated April 24, 2025 7:31 am.
First responders have been called to Toronto Pearson International Airport following an unknown incident.
Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews they arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They did not specify what the call was about.
Tipsters told 680 NewsRadio several police cruisers were observed at the scene, citing a heavy police presence at Terminal 1.
Authorities have not yet commented on the reported incident.
This is a developing story