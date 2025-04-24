First responders have been called to Toronto Pearson International Airport following an unknown incident.

Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews they arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They did not specify what the call was about.

Tipsters told 680 NewsRadio several police cruisers were observed at the scene, citing a heavy police presence at Terminal 1.

Authorities have not yet commented on the reported incident.

Anyone know what’s going on at Pearson airport? Dozen police cars & rifles out? pic.twitter.com/FQ0vqVpBiH — John Fowler (@john_fowler_jd) April 24, 2025

Just heard Pearson T1 is now locked down. Dozens of people abandoning their Ubers (and now being turned back). Anyone know what’s up? pic.twitter.com/mEPdIzW1tZ — Preet Banerjee (@preetbanerjee) April 24, 2025

This is a developing story