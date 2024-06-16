Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the area shortly before noon on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, with no further details from police.

The northbound DVP is closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street, where drivers were being forced off. All on ramps to the DVP are being closed on that stretch. The eastbound Gardiner is closed from the Jarvis Street ramp to the northbound DVP.

There is a heavy police presence and emergency crews on scene.

More to come