Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto paramedic vehicle
Toronto paramedic vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 16, 2024 1:16 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 2:04 pm.

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to the area shortly before noon on Sunday. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, with no further details from police.

The northbound DVP is closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street, where drivers were being forced off. All on ramps to the DVP are being closed on that stretch. The eastbound Gardiner is closed from the Jarvis Street ramp to the northbound DVP.

There is a heavy police presence and emergency crews on scene.

More to come

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

1h ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

6h ago

2 men injured in Etobicoke shooting
2 men injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances around a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night. Police were called to the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike
LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did...

16h ago

