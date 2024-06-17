Canadian Milos Raonic sets ATP record with 47 aces in one match

Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie during day three of the The Queen's Club Championships, in London, Monday, June 17, 2024.
Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie during day three of the The Queen's Club Championships, in London, Monday, June 17, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP) PA Wire

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2024 3:46 pm.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 3:49 pm.

Milos Raonic was at his peak when he reached the Wimbledon final in 2016 before injuries decimated his promising career.

On Monday, the 33-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., served notice that he is still a force to be reckoned with on grass.

Raonic fired 47 aces, an ATP record for a three-set match, and came back for a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (9) win over Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Queen’s Club Championships.

Fifty-six per cent of Raonic’s service points came from aces.

“With the scoreline and having to save match points, I probably needed every single one of those,” Raonic said, who faced match point twice in the third-set tiebreaker. “But my serve has always been the most important shot to me.

Raonic hit five of his aces in the tiebreaker, including one clocking in at 232 kilometres per hour to set up match point.

The hard-serving Canadian topped the previous record of 45 set by Ivo Karlovic in 2015.

“This small record, it’s something special, something meaningful,” Raonic said. “I’m glad that behind that also stands a win because maybe I’d feel differently or maybe a bit more sour if I was to get that many free points and lose the match.

“So overall, a very positive thing and a fun stat to be proud of.”

The men’s record for aces in any singles match is 113 by John Isner in his marathon 11-hour Wimbledon win in 2010 over Nicolas Mahut, who hit 103.

Raonic, whose previous best was 38 aces in a 2011 match, improved to 3-0 against Norrie.

The former world No. 3 who came into the match ranked 186th will next face the winner of a match between Japan’s Taro Daniel and fourth seed Taylor Fritz of the United States in the second round.

In other results Monday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, England, and Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew from his first-round match against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, Germany.

Fernandez, ranked sixth in Birmingham, broke Sorribes Tormo six times on seven chances while fending off three of the four break points she faced to win the match in a tidy 63 minutes.

She will face Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the second round.

Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4 and trailed 4-3 in the second when he withdrew from his match. He was playing his first grass-court match of the season.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 reportedly injured after gunshots heard in Don Mills area
3 reportedly injured after gunshots heard in Don Mills area

Three people have reportedly been injured after gunshots were heard in the Don Mills area. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills, just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of...

0m ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

14m ago

LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report
LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing LCBO workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, which if granted, would bring them one step closer to a strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

1h ago

At least 1 person injured in 3-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill
At least 1 person injured in 3-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill

One person has been injured after a three-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Monday afternoon. York police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard near Steeles Avenue and Highway...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 reportedly injured after gunshots heard in Don Mills area
3 reportedly injured after gunshots heard in Don Mills area

Three people have reportedly been injured after gunshots were heard in the Don Mills area. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills, just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of...

0m ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

14m ago

LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report
LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing LCBO workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, which if granted, would bring them one step closer to a strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

1h ago

At least 1 person injured in 3-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill
At least 1 person injured in 3-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill

One person has been injured after a three-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Monday afternoon. York police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard near Steeles Avenue and Highway...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

17h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

20h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.
2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.
More Videos