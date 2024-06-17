Home improvement retailer Rona names J.P. Towner as new chief executive

BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — Home improvement retailer Rona Inc. has promoted J.P. Towner to the job of president and chief executive.

Towner joined Rona in October 2023 as chief financial officer.

Before moving to Rona, he served as chief financial officer at Dollarama and executive vice-president and chief financial officer at Pomerleau Inc.

Towner takes over from Andrew Iacobucci who Rona says is no longer with the organization.

Iacobucci had been appointed as Rona’s chief executive in June last year.

Rona has a network of some 425 corporate and affiliated stores under the Rona, Rona+, Réno-Dépôt and Dick’s Lumber banners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press