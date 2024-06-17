Toronto extending hours on 10 outdoor pools during heat warning

Toronto is extending hours at 10 outdoor pools across the city in response to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada.

According to the warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists Sunday afternoon, the extended “heat event” started Monday and is expected to last through until Thursday.

The warning said daytime temperature highs are forecast to be between 30 and 35 C. If humidex values are factored in, it could feel like it’s between 40 and 45 C.

Meteorologists added there will be “little relief” during the night with temperature lows forecast to be between 20 and 23 C, and humidex values between 26 and 30 C.

The city says Heron Park Community Centre, Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool, Riverdale Park East and West Mall Outdoor Pool will be open until 9 p.m. until Thursday.

While Alex Duff Memorial Pool, McGregor Park, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool and Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool will be open until 10 p.m. Monday night and open until 11:45 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The City opened 10 wading pools and 10 outdoor pools on June 14 while the rest of pools will be open on June 28. All spash pads are currently open for the season.