Toronto extending hours on 10 outdoor pools during heat warning

Alex Duff Memorial Pool
Alex Duff Memorial Pool waterslide and dive tank. CITY OF TORONTO City of Toronto, 2017

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 17, 2024 6:26 pm.

Toronto is extending hours at 10 outdoor pools across the city in response to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada.

According to the warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists Sunday afternoon, the extended “heat event” started Monday and is expected to last through until Thursday.

The warning said daytime temperature highs are forecast to be between 30 and 35 C. If humidex values are factored in, it could feel like it’s between 40 and 45 C.

Meteorologists added there will be “little relief” during the night with temperature lows forecast to be between 20 and 23 C, and humidex values between 26 and 30 C.

The city says Heron Park Community Centre, Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool, Riverdale Park East and West Mall Outdoor Pool will be open until 9 p.m. until Thursday.

While Alex Duff Memorial Pool, McGregor Park, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool and Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool will be open until 10 p.m. Monday night and open until 11:45 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The City opened 10 wading pools and 10 outdoor pools on June 14 while the rest of pools will be open on June 28. All spash pads are currently open for the season.

Top Stories

3 adults killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area
3 adults killed in shooting near daycare centre in Don Mills area

Three people have been killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area. Police were called to Don Mills and Mallard Roads, south of York Mills, just before 3:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. Toronto...

1h ago

Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee
Third girl pleads guilty in swarming death of Toronto man Kenneth Lee

Another girl has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 swarming death of a 59-year-old man in Toronto's downtown core. The girl, who was 13 years old at the time of Kenneth Lee's death, entered...

3h ago

LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report
LCBO workers one step closer to strike as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing LCBO workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, which if granted, would bring them one step closer to a strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees...

2h ago

GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

An emergency doctor in the GTA is calling for residents to get a COVID-19 booster after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations. “I had noticed several cases of my own patients, and we had what...

1h ago

