A man from Vaughan is facing numerous charges in a child luring investigation that involved a 12-year-old victim, York Regional Police said.

Authorities launched an investigation in April, alleging that a 12-year-old began communicating with the 20-year-old man over social media. Police said the male suspect posed as a 16-year-old online, sent sexually explicit photos to the youth victim and arranged a meeting to commit a sexual act.

It’s alleged that on May 7, the accused sent a rideshare vehicle to pick up the 12-year-old and bring them to his house, where they engaged in a sexual act.

On Monday, police identified the accused as 20-year-old Shubham Sahota of Vaughan. He’s been charged with sexual interference, luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, arrangement/sexual offence against a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

In a news release, a police spokesperson noted that investigators believe there may be additional victims and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.