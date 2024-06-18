Tensions high over new Sankofa Square name at Toronto City Hall

City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square. Erica Natividad covers the clash at City Hall over the name and how one councilor considers the debate personal.

By Erica Natividad

Posted June 18, 2024 9:29 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 9:40 pm.

Emotionally charged exchanges were heard at the City of Toronto’s Executive Committee meeting as multiple residents used a discussion on the now-Sankofa Square to urge council to reverse course.

Signs have already begun to change in the square, formally known as Yonge-Dundas Square, and the debate Tuesday was meant to review operations and governance.

However, deputantes like Daniel Tate took the opportunity to urge the Mayor and committee to reverse course altogether and keep the Yonge-Dundas name. Tate brought a petition with what he says are 30,000 signatures opposing the decision.

“We’re here to tell all our elected leaders, who work for us, as their constituents that it’s not acceptable, we know there’s an election in October 2026 and we’re not going to tolerate it,” said Tate.

He argued it’s wasteful spending and is also opposed to the name “Sankofa,” though Councillor Paula Fletcher pointing out that many signatures are not from Toronto residents. 

“I appreciate that people have put up a petition on change.org but it’s not a local Toronto petition,” said Fletcher.

The name “Sankofa” was proposed after a committee involving Black and Indigenous leaders studied options to replace Dundas. Sankofa originates in Ghana and represents the act of reflecting on and reclaiming teachings from the past.

The initial process to rename the Square was sparked by a petition pointing out that Henry Dundas, who Yonge-Dundas Square was named for, was involved in delaying the abolition of the Transatlantic slave trade.

“I think the real issue here is anti-Black racism. If this was named after another prominent Caucasian, we wouldn’t have this discussion today,” said Moise

Councillor Chris Moise has been leading the effort at City Hall and says the fight hasn’t been easy.

“I have received horrible emails. Phone calls to my office. I’ve had people on social media say terrible things to me,” explained Moise.

Moise and Mayor Olivia Chow maintain that no taxpayer money will be spent on the renaming. Instead, $335,000 dollars will come from the Section 37 fund.

“These are landowners, developers that are developing in and around the area, they contribute to section 37 and that’s where the money comes from,” said Chow.

Any costs beyond that will be covered by the Square through third-party financial partners and in-kind support. 

The item now goes to city council where it will be debated on June 26. 

Top Stories

TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency
TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month. The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their...

27m ago

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

4h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

6m ago

Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition
Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition

A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

1h ago

