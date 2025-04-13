Peel police searching for missing vulnerable couple in their 80s

Police in Peel Region are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable couple in their 80s.

Investigators say Mr. and Mrs. Weismann were last seen driving a 2011 gold/yellow Ford Escape with the license plate TWR710 in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area of Brampton on Sunday.

Police say the couple were headed to an address in Mississauga but never made it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.