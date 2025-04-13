Peel police searching for missing vulnerable couple in their 80s

Mr. & Mrs. Weismann are seen in this undated photo issued by Peel Regional Police on Sunday, April 13, 2025. X/PRP

By John Marchesan

Posted April 13, 2025 8:40 pm.

Police in Peel Region are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable couple in their 80s.

Investigators say Mr. and Mrs. Weismann were last seen driving a 2011 gold/yellow Ford Escape with the license plate TWR710 in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area of Brampton on Sunday.

Police say the couple were headed to an address in Mississauga but never made it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

2h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

7h ago

Man, 23, faces multiple impaired driving charges after deadly Caledon crash

A man is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a deadly crash in Caledon over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Boston Mills Road for reports of a single-vehicle...

5h ago

Rory McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete the career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest moment of all, hitting a wedge into 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff Sunday to finally win the Masters and take his place in golf...

55m ago

Top Stories

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

2h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

7h ago

Man, 23, faces multiple impaired driving charges after deadly Caledon crash

A man is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a deadly crash in Caledon over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Boston Mills Road for reports of a single-vehicle...

5h ago

Rory McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete the career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy turned another major collapse into his grandest moment of all, hitting a wedge into 3 feet for birdie in a sudden-death playoff Sunday to finally win the Masters and take his place in golf...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Ferry service returns to spring schedule

As the city’s ferry service returns to the spring schedule, one nearby BIA says marine traffic is increasingly becoming an economic jewel, while at the same time, the city’s deputy mayor says we should expect service improvements this season.
3:02
U.S. judge rules Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

A U.S. immigration judge ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration can proceed with its deportation case against Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.
3:02
Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing to proceed

An L.A. judge ruled on Friday that a resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez may go forward, dealing a setback to the prosecutor who opposed any leniency for the brothers serving a life term for the shotgun murder of their parents in 1989.
2:02
Spring showers on the way for Monday

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with double-digit highs. Increasing cloud in the evening will give way to Monday morning showers.

2:39
Hundreds laid off as GM temporarily shuts down Ingersoll assembly plant in Ontario

The union representing 1,200 General Motors employees says that the company plans to temporarily halt operations at its Ingersoll, Ontario assembly plant. As Jazan Grewal reports, the decision is expected to result in hundreds of layoffs.
More Videos