Man, 23, faces multiple impaired driving charges after deadly Caledon crash

A man is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a deadly crash in Caledon over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Boston Mills Road for reports of a single-vehicle collision shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One passenger, a 21-year-old from Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 20-year-old passenger was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver, 23-year-old Karanvir Singh of Brampton, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested after “officers formed grounds that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

He faces three charges, including impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and obstructing a police officer.

Police say he was held for a bail hearing.