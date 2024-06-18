Firefighter injured as crews battle 3-alarm residential blaze in Midtown

Taunton fire
Crews work to contain a three-alarm residential fire on Taunton Road in Midtown. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 18, 2024 7:05 am.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 7:21 am.

A Toronto firefighter was injured as crews worked to contain an overnight three-alarm residential fire in Midtown.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to Taunton Road, near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East, shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The three-alarm fire impacted as many as two homes, and once the blaze was contained, first responders safely evacuated multiple residents. A firefighter was assessed for minor injuries.

Toronto paramedics tell CityNews that another man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but one resident who was safely evacuated from her home tells 680 News Radio Toronto that a backyard fire left unattended overnight may have spread and resulted in the blaze.

TFS Division Commander Robert Pennington, meanwhile, praised the quick response of first responders.

“Very limited space, but they did a great job getting their vehicles in here,” he said. “With the extreme heat, we have had a number of extra crews brought in for relief.”

