TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month.

The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their workers voted in favour of the contract.

“We’re pleased that through our efforts, Local 113 has won an industry leading contract that prioritizes job security, improved benefits, fair wage increases, and addresses some of the union’s concerns around issues such as cross boundary integration,” read the union’s press release.

The TTC will be now confirming the contract through their own approvals which will then lead to finalization of the 2024-2026 agreement.

Details of the agreement will not be released until after that point.

The agreement came just minutes before ATU Local 113 planned to walk off the job, potentially bringing the city to a grinding halt, idling the TTC’s fleet of subways, streetcars and buses on June 6.

At the time, TTC CEO Rick Leary said he was “extremely pleased” with the framework settlement.

“This is a fair deal that is affordable for the TTC and respectful of the important work the 11,500 members of ATU Local 113 do every day to keep our system safe and our service reliable.”

The last time the TTC went on strike in 2008 it ended after less than two days when the provincial government legislated employees back to work on the mayor’s request.