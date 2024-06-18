TTC workers vote in favour of ratifying agreement reached with transit agency

TTC
An illuminated TTC sign. Contract talks between ATU Local 113 and the Toronto Transit Commission went down to the wire following months of negotiations. Photo: Flickr.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 18, 2024 10:20 pm.

Last Updated June 18, 2024 10:34 pm.

The union representing almost 12,000 transit workers in Toronto have voted in favour of ratifying the agreement reached with the TTC earlier this month.

The ATU Local 113 say over 80 per cent of their workers voted in favour of the contract.

“We’re pleased that through our efforts, Local 113 has won an industry leading contract that prioritizes job security, improved benefits, fair wage increases, and addresses some of the union’s concerns around issues such as cross boundary integration,” read the union’s press release.

The TTC will be now confirming the contract through their own approvals which will then lead to finalization of the 2024-2026 agreement.

Details of the agreement will not be released until after that point.

The agreement came just minutes before ATU Local 113 planned to walk off the job, potentially bringing the city to a grinding halt, idling the TTC’s fleet of subways, streetcars and buses on June 6.

At the time, TTC CEO Rick Leary said he was “extremely pleased” with the framework settlement.

“This is a fair deal that is affordable for the TTC and respectful of the important work the 11,500 members of ATU Local 113 do every day to keep our system safe and our service reliable.”

The last time the TTC went on strike in 2008 it ended after less than two days when the provincial government legislated employees back to work on the mayor’s request.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

4h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

8m ago

Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition
Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition

A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

1h ago

Tensions high over new Sankofa Square name at Toronto City Hall
Tensions high over new Sankofa Square name at Toronto City Hall

Emotionally charged exchanges were heard at the City of Toronto's Executive Committee meeting as multiple residents used a discussion on the now-Sankofa Square to urge council to reverse course. Signs...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation
Man killed in Don Mills shooting had faced charges in mortgage fraud investigation

One of the men killed in a daylight shooting in the Don Mills area on Monday afternoon previously faced charges in a multi-million dollar fraud investigation by Toronto police. Arash Missaghi, 54, was...

4h ago

Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory
Stanley Cup final returning to Edmonton after Oilers hold on for 5-3 Game 5 victory

What seemed awfully unlikely just three days ago is one game closer to reality. The Edmonton Oilers are one win away from levelling the Stanley Cup final after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-3 in...

8m ago

Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition
Woman shot in Vaughan Mills parking lot, in life-threatening condition

A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot. Police say they were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting after mall security found...

1h ago

Tensions high over new Sankofa Square name at Toronto City Hall
Tensions high over new Sankofa Square name at Toronto City Hall

Emotionally charged exchanges were heard at the City of Toronto's Executive Committee meeting as multiple residents used a discussion on the now-Sankofa Square to urge council to reverse course. Signs...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting
Man named in mortgage fraud investigation among the dead in triple shooting

A man who has been named in several mortgage fraud investigations is among the dead in a triple shooting. Shauna Hunt is outside the North York business where we are learning more about the people involved.

4h ago

2:33
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead
3 dead in shooting near daycare centre in North York, police say shooter among dead

It was scary afternoon for parents of children at a North York daycare on Monday. A daytime shooting in a lobby of a building directly beside the childcare facility has left 3 people dead including the shooter. Melissa Nahkavoly has more.

23h ago

2:16
The global impact of Céline Dion
The global impact of Céline Dion

Céline Dion shares intimate details of her struggles with an incurable autoimmune disease in her new documentary.
2:39
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
GTA doctor sees summer rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The health community is again stressing that COVID-19 is not just a seasonal virus. Afua Baah speaks with one GTA doctor who is calling for residents to roll up their sleeves this summer after seeing a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

2:21
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike
LCBO workers edge closer to potential strike

Customers are flocking to LCBOs to stock up in anticipation of a dry summer ahead. As Tina Yazdani reports, the union representing LCBO workers has voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if their demands aren't met.
More Videos