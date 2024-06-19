Man charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting death of woman, 21, in Vaughan Mills parking lot

One woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot on June 18, 2024.
One woman has died after being shot in the Vaughan Mills parking lot on June 18, 2024. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 19, 2024 11:06 am.

Last Updated June 19, 2024 11:09 am.

A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot.

Officers were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting after mall security found the woman in the parking lot.

The female victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Alisseaha Golar-Kotlar of Hamilton.

Two men, both of Brampton, were arrested following the incident.

Courtney-Ashton Brooks, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder, while Donte Morris Taylor, 22, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

Const. Kevin Nebrija said the relationship between the suspects and the victim is unknown but they do believe they were known to each other and the incident was targeted.

Nebrija added they did not have any information to confirm her car was stolen during the incident, but it is still early stages of the investigation

They encourage anyone who witnessed the incident in the parking lot or may have dashcam footage to reach out to York Regional Police.

Top Stories

Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan
Boy, 6, dead after being struck by school bus in Vaughan

A six-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Vaughan on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police were called to the Pierre Berton Boulevard and Kleinburg Summit Way area, near Kipling...

breaking

1h ago

Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours
Tractor-trailer involved in fiery crash on Hwy. 401 westbound express, clean up to last hours

A portion of the westbound Highway 401 express lanes are closed after a tractor-trailer was involved in a fiery crash, with cleanup expected to take several hours. It happened around 3 a.m. near Leslie...

27m ago

Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC
Streetcar derailment affecting multiple routes in downtown core: TTC

As if traffic woes in the downtown core weren't bad enough, the TTC says a streetcar derailment at King and Church streets on Wednesday morning is causing a "significant disruption." TTC spokesperson...

5m ago

Homicide unit investigating suspicious death after man found unresponsive in Allan Gardens
Homicide unit investigating suspicious death after man found unresponsive in Allan Gardens

The Homicide Unit has been called in to investigate after a man was found unresponsive in Allan Gardens early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area just after midnight. The man was located...

1h ago

