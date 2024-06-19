A Brampton man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in the Vaughan Mills parking lot.

Officers were called to the area just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting after mall security found the woman in the parking lot.

The female victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Alisseaha Golar-Kotlar of Hamilton.

Two men, both of Brampton, were arrested following the incident.

Courtney-Ashton Brooks, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder, while Donte Morris Taylor, 22, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

Const. Kevin Nebrija said the relationship between the suspects and the victim is unknown but they do believe they were known to each other and the incident was targeted.

Nebrija added they did not have any information to confirm her car was stolen during the incident, but it is still early stages of the investigation

They encourage anyone who witnessed the incident in the parking lot or may have dashcam footage to reach out to York Regional Police.