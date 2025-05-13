Maple Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz back on ice ahead of practice

As the Toronto Maple Leafs geared up for their first practice back on home ice, a familiar face made an appearance.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz was on the ice ahead of the team’s morning practice on Tuesday, working out with goalie coach Curtis Sanford.

However, he did not skate with the team once the optional practice started.

After practice, head coach Craig Berube told reporters that Stolarz is “doing much better,” but doesn’t have a timeline for his possible return to the lineup.

He had previously not made the trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of the second-round series against the Panthers.

Stolarz left the Leafs’ Game 1 win last Monday midway through the second period after taking an elbow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

The hit from his former Florida teammate came after the netminder had taken a shot off his mask earlier in the game.

The 31-year-old went to the locker room shortly after the hit by Bennett — not before vomiting into Toronto’s bench — and was eventually transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Bennett did not receive a penalty for the incident, nor was he disciplined by the NHL’s player safety department.

Stolarz, who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season, had been a steadying presence between the pipes for Toronto, holding a 2.19 GAA, .901 save percentage and 4-2 record throughout his seven playoff appearances this season.

Joseph Woll has been the Maple Leafs’ starter in Stolarz’s absence. The 26-year-old has gone 2-2 through those three games (three starts), posting a 3.51 GAA and .893 save percentage.