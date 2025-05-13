Maple Leafs’ Anthony Stolarz back on ice ahead of practice

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 13, 2025 1:17 pm.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs geared up for their first practice back on home ice, a familiar face made an appearance.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz was on the ice ahead of the team’s morning practice on Tuesday, working out with goalie coach Curtis Sanford.

However, he did not skate with the team once the optional practice started.

After practice, head coach Craig Berube told reporters that Stolarz is “doing much better,” but doesn’t have a timeline for his possible return to the lineup.

He had previously not made the trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of the second-round series against the Panthers.

Stolarz left the Leafs’ Game 1 win last Monday midway through the second period after taking an elbow to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

The hit from his former Florida teammate came after the netminder had taken a shot off his mask earlier in the game.

The 31-year-old went to the locker room shortly after the hit by Bennett — not before vomiting into Toronto’s bench — and was eventually transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Bennett did not receive a penalty for the incident, nor was he disciplined by the NHL’s player safety department.

Stolarz, who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season, had been a steadying presence between the pipes for Toronto, holding a 2.19 GAA, .901 save percentage and 4-2 record throughout his seven playoff appearances this season.

Joseph Woll has been the Maple Leafs’ starter in Stolarz’s absence. The 26-year-old has gone 2-2 through those three games (three starts), posting a 3.51 GAA and .893 save percentage.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario plans to permanently cut gas tax, remove tolls from Hwy. 407 East

The province of Ontario will introduce legislation to permanently cut gasoline and fuel tax rates and remove tolls from the provincially-owned section of Highway 407 East. In a release Tuesday, the...

16m ago

Greater Toronto Area MPs prominent in federal cabinet shakeup, Bill Blair among those dropped

Here's a look at who from the Greater Toronto Area is in and out of the first post-election cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

4m ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils his new cabinet

Prime Minister Mark Carney has given his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players involved in Canada-U.S. relations into new positions and promoting some newly elected MPs to the front bench. Carney's...

30m ago

Honda Canada postpones $15-billion electric vehicle project in Ontario

Honda Canada is postponing a $15-billion electric vehicle investment project in Ontario, including a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility. Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario plans to permanently cut gas tax, remove tolls from Hwy. 407 East

The province of Ontario will introduce legislation to permanently cut gasoline and fuel tax rates and remove tolls from the provincially-owned section of Highway 407 East. In a release Tuesday, the...

16m ago

Greater Toronto Area MPs prominent in federal cabinet shakeup, Bill Blair among those dropped

Here's a look at who from the Greater Toronto Area is in and out of the first post-election cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

4m ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveils his new cabinet

Prime Minister Mark Carney has given his cabinet a major shakeup, moving several key players involved in Canada-U.S. relations into new positions and promoting some newly elected MPs to the front bench. Carney's...

30m ago

Honda Canada postpones $15-billion electric vehicle project in Ontario

Honda Canada is postponing a $15-billion electric vehicle investment project in Ontario, including a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility. Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Warm week for Toronto, but cooler by the water

The warm temperatures will continue this week in Toronto but it will be a little chillier down by the water. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:46
Experts suggest 2025 Ontario mosquito season could be more intense

Staff with a Canadian pest control company say they're expecting a more intense mosquito season based on recent and forecast weather conditions. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:26
Two-tier cabinet in the cards

The Prime Minister's Office confirms not all ministers in Tuesday's cabinet will be senior ministers. Up to 10, will be ministers of state, a throwback to how Canadian governments handled smaller files before Justin Trudeau.

18h ago

2:56
Investor of Toronto-based e-bike company searches for answers

Peter Bolton, who lives in Brampton, reached out to Speakers Corner after his attempts failed to get answers about an investment he made. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

More Videos